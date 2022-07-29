www.streetinsider.com
Related
This Stock Could Soar by Nearly 300%, Says Wall Street
Are the Street's predictions too optimistic?
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The technology sector has been beaten down hard after a decades-long run higher.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Microsoft didn't shoot the lights out with its fiscal 2022 financial results, but they offered plenty of reasons to buy the stock right now.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jim Cramer Says Ford Stock Could Jump To $15 On Earnings If Tesla Is Mentioned: Here's Why
Ford Motor Co F is scheduled to report earnings this week and Jim Cramer believes the stock is positioned to jump significantly higher on the back of management commentary. "Jim Farley is coming in hot," Cramer said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know: Cramer expects Ford...
Motley Fool
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
These 3 Growth Stocks Are At Historic Lows, But Could Be About to Rally
Value investors love to pounce on low-priced stocks. However, both value and growth investors should get excited when those cheap stocks represent high-octane growth businesses.
tipranks.com
Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022
Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
StreetInsider.com
Wolfe Research Starts Palo Alto Networks (PANW) at Outperform
Wolfe Research analyst Strecker Backe initiates coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Evercore ISI Downgrades Ultragenyx Pharma (RARE) to In Line
Evercore ISI analyst Liisa Bayko downgraded Ultragenyx Pharma (NASDAQ: RARE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Robinhood Markets (HOOD) PT Lowered to $11 at KeyBanc
KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Bank Of America Cuts Roku's Price Objective, Stock Still Down More Than 20%
As component shortages and supply chain constraints persist, Roku Inc. ROKU is prioritizing account acquisition, shipping costs and absorbing materials which is causing negative margins, according to Bank of America. The Roku Analysts: Bank of America analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained a Buy rating while reducing the price objective from $145...
StreetInsider.com
Raymond James Downgrades Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Market Perform
Raymond James analyst Samuel Darkatsh downgraded Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Brunswick Corp (BC) PT Raised to $88 at KeyBanc
KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Freeport-McMoran (FCX) option implied volatility as shares trade up from low end of range
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX) 30-day option implied volatility is at 49; compared to its 52-week range of 41 to 65 as shares trade up from low end of range.
Stocks Higher, Apple, Amazon, Intel And Roku In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, July 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher On Fading Rate Bets Fade, Big Tech Boost. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, pushing stocks to one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment.
Strong company earnings show US recession fears are overblown, Goldman Sachs says
Debate about whether the US is in a recession is raging. But "corporate financial results and management guidance indicate otherwise", Goldman says.
StreetInsider.com
Uber (UBER) option IV elevated into quarter results and outlook
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Uber (NYSE: UBER) August weekly 23 straddle priced for a move of 12% into the expected release of quarter results before the bell on August 2.
Expert Ratings for Pfizer
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Pfizer PFE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
StreetInsider.com
Morgan Stanley Starts Embecta (EMBC) at Equalweight
Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Embecta (NASDAQ: EMBC) with a Equalweight rating and a price target of $33.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Embecta click here. For more ratings news on Embecta click here. Shares of Embecta closed at $29.43 yesterday.
Comments / 0