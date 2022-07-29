ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August

American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
tipranks.com

Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still...
StreetInsider.com

Wolfe Research Starts Palo Alto Networks (PANW) at Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Strecker Backe initiates coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Evercore ISI Downgrades Ultragenyx Pharma (RARE) to In Line

Evercore ISI analyst Liisa Bayko downgraded Ultragenyx Pharma (NASDAQ: RARE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) PT Lowered to $11 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Benzinga

Bank Of America Cuts Roku's Price Objective, Stock Still Down More Than 20%

As component shortages and supply chain constraints persist, Roku Inc. ROKU is prioritizing account acquisition, shipping costs and absorbing materials which is causing negative margins, according to Bank of America. The Roku Analysts: Bank of America analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained a Buy rating while reducing the price objective from $145...
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Downgrades Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Market Perform

Raymond James analyst Samuel Darkatsh downgraded Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Brunswick Corp (BC) PT Raised to $88 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, Apple, Amazon, Intel And Roku In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, July 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher On Fading Rate Bets Fade, Big Tech Boost. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, pushing stocks to one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment.
StreetInsider.com

Uber (UBER) option IV elevated into quarter results and outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Uber (NYSE: UBER) August weekly 23 straddle priced for a move of 12% into the expected release of quarter results before the bell on August 2.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Pfizer

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Pfizer PFE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Starts Embecta (EMBC) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Embecta (NASDAQ: EMBC) with a Equalweight rating and a price target of $33.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Embecta click here. For more ratings news on Embecta click here. Shares of Embecta closed at $29.43 yesterday.
