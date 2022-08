The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio last week approved safety upgrades at four grade crossings in Columbiana, Lorain, Tuscarawas and Union counties. The Walter Street crossing in East Liverpool, Columbiana County, is owned by Norfolk Southern Railway. The Class I will install gates and flashing lights by April 27, 2023, with a funding amount of $402,613.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO