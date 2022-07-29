Rail supplier news from Shuttlewagon, West Side Tractor and Icomera (July 29)

www.progressiverailroading.com
Inside Indiana Business
CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for southwest Indiana solar array
Evansville-based CenterPoint Energy Indiana South is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 130-megawatt solar array. CenterPoint says it has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Invenergy, which will construct the project in Pike County, to acquire the array when its completed. CenterPoint says the acquisition...
WAND TV
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
nwindianabusiness.com
From Indiana to the world
In the heart of the Midwest, Indiana’s agriculture and manufacturing industries have long been a staple of its economic health. But with the advent of the internet, the world became smaller and local companies suddenly had a global reach at their fingertips. Today, a rising number of Indiana goods find their way to Mexico, Germany and beyond via local air and water ports. Thanks to infrastructure improvements and long-term planning, that’s not a trend expected to change anytime soon.
Progressive Rail Roading
Ohio panel approves safety upgrades at four grade crossings
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio last week approved safety upgrades at four grade crossings in Columbiana, Lorain, Tuscarawas and Union counties. The Walter Street crossing in East Liverpool, Columbiana County, is owned by Norfolk Southern Railway. The Class I will install gates and flashing lights by April 27, 2023, with a funding amount of $402,613.
95.3 MNC
Indiana electric-vehicle infrastructure plan open for public comment
The Indiana Department of Transportation wants Hoosiers to weigh in on the state’s proposed electric vehicle charging network. The state is investing more than $100 million dollars in the new, multiyear project, with funding from last year’s federal bipartisan infrastructure law. Scott Manning, deputy chief of staff of...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana abortion clinics could face rough future under proposed restrictions
It’s a small sector of the medical industry that could be on the brink of extinction. Abortion clinics in Indiana are now in the crosshairs of the Indiana General Assembly and are likely to face a sharp drop-off in business if current legislation passes that would significantly restrict access to abortion.
indianapublicradio.org
Businesses can’t afford electric vehicle chargers – that could threaten Indiana EV adoption
Indiana has drafted plans for where to place electric vehicle chargers in the state as part of a federal program to create a nationwide charging network. But a coalition of gas stations and other retailers said we won’t have enough fast chargers to make the transition to EVs without the help of private businesses — and right now many can’t afford fast-chargers.
WTHI
Team Indiana shows out at 2022 World Police and Fire Games
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our local law enforcement are taking their talent to the international stage. Saturday was the last day of the World Police and Fire Games. They were held in the Netherlands. It's a 10-day international sporting event for police, fire, and corrections service personnel.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A line of thunderstorms has entered Indiana, bringing with it the risk of severe weather. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 10 a.m. for the following counties:. Southern Madison County. Shelby County. Hancock County. Rush County. Northern Decatur County. Northeastern Johnson County. Henry County.
Duke Energy proposes another rate hike that would increase bills by more than $11 per month
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for an even higher electric bill? Duke Energy, which already won approval for a rate hike effect that went into effect in July, is asking for another one. According to a filing last week with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, Duke is requesting a 7.2% increase beginning in October. Duke filed the […]
WISH-TV
NIPSCO to raise natural gas rates beginning in September
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has given approval for Merrillville-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. to increase its natural gas rates in a two-step process beginning in September. The utility says the average residential customer will see an expected overall increase of about $6 per month.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chicago construction: Driver says I-57 pavement damaged car; IDOT allows motorists to file claims
Other cars went over the pavement, but Ralph said his car hit it, resulting in a $12,000 insurance claim.
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
Inside Indiana Business
Trendiana: new bakeries
Something appetizing to sink your teeth into. We check out Indiana’s hottest new bakeries in this month’s Trendiana. Yelp’s Director of Community Campaigns Brittany Smith shows us what’s baking around the state.
95.3 MNC
Fewer drought conditions in Indiana after recent rainfall
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows that there are fewer drought conditions in Indiana, due to the recent rainfall. It shows that less than half the state is now abnormally dry while only 12.8% is in “moderate drought.”. Those numbers were much higher last week. Moderate drought means creek...
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
