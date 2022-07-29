www.progressiverailroading.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Related
blockclubchicago.org
The Jefferson Park Home Built For Chicago’s First Polish Alderman Is For Sale
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side home built more than 100 years ago for the city’s first Polish alderman is for sale — and its owners and local preservationists are hoping it will be bought by someone who won’t demolish it. The home at 5318...
Discover Hosts Grand Opening of Its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright® Community Center
RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Discover today hosted the grand opening of its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright ® Community Center on Chicago’s South Side. Joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 6 th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer, and other elected officials and community leaders, Discover cut the ribbon on its new facility which includes a community center that is free for use by community-based organizations (CBOs) and other local entities, as well as a technology hub that gives current and prospective employees working at the Center access to a career path in technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005649/en/ Timeline for Discover’s Chatham Customer Care Center. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Chatham now home to new Discover call center, community space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A boost for Chicago's Chatham community.The Discover Call Center and Shinebright Community Center is now open. The company's call center is located at 86th and Cottage Grove, the site where Target closed in February of 2019.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray has more on how the company is helping to rebuild trust in the neighborhood after a big box store left. "Hi this is Thea with Discover here in Chicago." The 13,000 square-foot building is the new home for Discover's Financial Service call center at 86th and Cottage Grove, but it will also serves as a community center for the neighborhood....
Speed Cameras hurt Black wards but Black aldermen side with Lightfoot
Mayor Lori Lightfoot scored another victory last week after 10 Black aldermen sided with her and rejected an ordinance that would have raised the threshold to 10 miles per hour (mph) for red light speed cameras. Without the help of the Black Caucus majority, the ordinance would have passed forcing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
What’s up with the massive field of Divvy bikes sitting in a West Town vacant lot?
Recently, a Streetsblog reader, who said they previously worked for the Divvy bike-share system as a seasonal employee, emailed us about “the absurd amount of 1st [black] and 2nd generation [gray] Divvy ebikes sitting in a vacant lot” across the alley from the bike-share system’s service warehouse on Hubbard Street in West Town. “I assume they’re waiting for parts or there’s a backlog of repairs and/or a shortage of staff.”
Wicker Park Aldi Reopens After City Inspectors Find Hundreds Of Insects, Sanitary Issues In Grocery Store
WICKER PARK — A Wicker Park grocery store reopened Monday after its license was temporarily suspended last week following two failed city health inspections. Aldi, 1753 N. Milwaukee Ave., was slapped with a “License Suspended” notice Friday from the Chicago Department of Public Health’s food protection program, according to notices posted on its entrances. Those signs have since been removed.
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Lightfoot’s ex-deputy mayor of public security to John Kass: I pack heat on the CTA
This relatively long article covers three different topics related to conservative pundit John Kass, previously known for his anti-bike columns in the Chicago Tribune. If you’re short on time and are mostly interested in the news item mentioned in the headline, skip ahead to the last section of the post.
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Fire damages Orland Park Row House at 146th and Morningside Road
Fire damages Orland Park Row House at 146th and Morningside Road. A fire that started on the back patio of a row house located at 146th Street and Morningside Road in Orland Park spread to the home and injured one resident. Officials of the Orland Fire Protection District (OFPD) said...
bhhschicago.com
825 N May Street #2
Bright 2BD/2BA tucked away in River West! Wonderfully Located on Cul De Sac Street, Open living plan w/ hardwoods throughout, Bright Home, tall ceilings, and recent renovations. Large kitchen features granite tops, glass tiled backsplash, & SS appliances. Plenty of room for dining table! Master suite offer stone in bath, custom built closets, & generous room size. Washer/dryer in unit, large storage closet, private rear deck, central air/ and gas forced heat. Parking Included! Awesome location, super convenient to Loop, River North, Wicker Pk, and restaurant row on Randolph. Steps away from New Grocer coming soon! less than a block from Chicago Blue Line stop & just a few blocks to 90-94 ramp **Dogs up to 25lbs allowed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bhhschicago.com
4224 N Clark Street #3
This is a LARGE North Lakeview / Roscoe Village 1Bed for RENT. The unit is on the TOP FLOOR so there is no one above you. The unit has a great layout, and gets a lot of natural light. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, dishwasher, separate dining area, ample closet space and IN-UNIT laundry (stackable washer and dryer). The building has very clean laundry room, inner courtyard that you can BBQ. The building is a 10/12 mins walk to the heart of Wrigleyville, 10/12 mins walk to the Sheridan Red Line Stop, and near so many grocery stores, Nightlife, and restaurants. If you have a car(s) it is very easy street permit parking. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, No more than 2 pets per unit, NO Pits or Rots). MUST SEE!
2 boaters missing after leaving East Chicago marina nearly a week ago
Two boaters have been missing since they left the marina in East Chicago, Indiana nearly a week ago.
Chicago magazine
Why Are So Many Chicago Businesses Named After Michoacan?
Sado Marin was 16 years old when he emigrated to Chicago from Hidalgo, Michoacan. He didn’t speak English. He had never been to the United States. All he knew about Chicago was that when people who had moved up there came home, they were driving brand-new Buicks and Cadillacs. They had big jobs. In steel mills. In restaurants. A young man who wasn’t planning to go to university could earn ten or twenty times as much money in Chicago than he could in Michoacan, farming or building furniture. That was all he needed to know.
Suburb won't do parade this Labor Day weekend
While the parade at this September’s Buffalo Grove Days festival has been canceled, village leaders have found other ways for the community to gather and celebrate the Labor Day weekend.
City of Gary to host second annual Block Party on the Lot
GARY, Ill. (CBS) -- The city of Gary is hosting its second annual Block Party on the Lot.Families of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy games, giveaways, food trucks, treats, and more. The summer party runs today from noon to 6 p.m. and will happen on the front lawn of City Hall.
bhhschicago.com
2020 N Lincoln Park West Street #19K
Have your pie in the sky with this rarely available 1 bed, 1 bath condo with amazing views of the park, zoo, the lake, and skyline! The unit boasts modern wood laminate flooring throughout, open concept living with enough room for a dining table and large sectional. LARGE balcony for gorgeous sunrises and sunsets. Spacious bedroom with plenty of room for a king-sized bed and dressers. The unit also has TONS of closet space and ample storage throughout. Rent includes heat, central air, cable tv, & wi-fi. Amenities include fitness center and yoga space, outdoor swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, hospitality/party room with full kitchen. Exceptional location, steps to the Lincoln Park Zoo, bike paths, the Lake, North Ave Beach, restaurants, and shops. $495 move-in fee. NO security deposit. 12 month lease. Available Sept 1.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
City expands access to police exam
As police retirements and resignations continue to greatly outpace recruits graduating from the police academy, the Lightfoot Administration has announced expanded access to the police exam. In-person police officer entry exams are set for all City Colleges locations on select dates this month. Men and women ages 18-39 are eligible...
New Developments to Watch in Naperville
On this Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, sits down with Christine D. Jeffries, President of the Naperville Development Partnership at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar to discuss some exciting new developments to watch in Naperville. Watch to hear more about what’s currently happening with the East Ogden Corridor and learn about some exciting new happenings along Route 59 in Naperville.
Comments / 1