This is a LARGE North Lakeview / Roscoe Village 1Bed for RENT. The unit is on the TOP FLOOR so there is no one above you. The unit has a great layout, and gets a lot of natural light. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, dishwasher, separate dining area, ample closet space and IN-UNIT laundry (stackable washer and dryer). The building has very clean laundry room, inner courtyard that you can BBQ. The building is a 10/12 mins walk to the heart of Wrigleyville, 10/12 mins walk to the Sheridan Red Line Stop, and near so many grocery stores, Nightlife, and restaurants. If you have a car(s) it is very easy street permit parking. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, No more than 2 pets per unit, NO Pits or Rots). MUST SEE!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO