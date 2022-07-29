ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'We've come so far': Briana Scurry on women's soccer and the Euros

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Sidner
Person
Briana Scurry
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
CNN

Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed

The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy