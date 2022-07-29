'We've come so far': Briana Scurry on women's soccer and the Euros

www.cnn.com
European champion England scheduled to host US in women's soccer match in October
As teams prepare for the 2023 World Cup, newly crowned European champion England is scheduled to host the United States at Wembley Stadium in London on October 7.
'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home
Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
Convicted US Capitol rioter's son says he 'absolutely' agrees with father's sentence
The son of Guy Reffitt, the first US Capitol riot defendant to go to trial rather than take a plea agreement, said his father "absolutely" deserves the 87-month prison sentence that was handed down Monday.
53 beverage and nutrition products recalled over possible Cronobacter contamination
Food service company Lyons Magnus issued a voluntary recall for 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to an announcement posted by the company on Friday.
Former high-level Russian official who left Putin's government reportedly hospitalized
Former high-level Russian official Anatoly Chubais is in a European hospital suffering from symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological condition, according to prominent Russian journalist and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak.
Former officer in Trump's Jan. 6 motorcade speaks out
Former DC Metropolitan Police Sergeant Mark Robinson tells CNN’s Don Lemon about his experience working in former President Donald Trump’s motorcade during the January 6 riot.
CNN Exclusive: Russian officials requested adding convicted murderer to Griner/Whelan prisoner swap
Russian government officials requested that a former colonel from the country's domestic spy agency who was convicted of murder in Germany last year be included in the US' proposed swap of a notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, multiple sources familiar with the discussions told CNN.
A US dentist is accused of killing his wife on safari in Zambia. He says she accidentally discharged the gun
Lawrence and Bianca Rudolph shared a passion for big game hunting.
What it's like inside Boeing's new 777X
Described as "the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet," the Boeing 777X was originally scheduled to enter into service in 2020, but the launch of the jetliner has been beset by delays.
Harris' remark sparks right-wing media outrage. Hear what happened in the room
In a meeting about disabilities, Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself by identifying her preferred pronouns and describing her clothing. The remark sparked outrage in right-wing media. CNN’s Brian Stelter speaks with Lydia X. Z. Brown who was in the room with Harris to discuss what really happened during the meeting.
Retired DC cop who testified before January 6 committee says Trump 'adamantly' wanted to go to Capitol
A retired Washington, DC, police officer who was part of Donald Trump's motorcade on January 6, 2021, told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday night that the then-President was adamant about going to the US Capitol as the riot unfolded.
Unidentified man saves grandmother and her relatives as their home is nearly swallowed by Kentucky floodwaters
Amid disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky, one anonymous man's good deed helped rescue a grandmother and her family trapped inside a water-filled home.
Ex-Trump White House lawyer says Congress should disqualify Trump
Ty Cobb, who was former President Donald Trump’s attorney in the White House, believes that Trump won’t be able to argue “willful blindness” to defend his actions on January 6 and that Congress has enough evidence to disqualify him from ever holding office.
See how China reacted to Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
Anger is mounting in Beijing as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to stop in Taiwan as part of her trip to Asia, according Taiwan and US officials. CNN’s Will Ripley has more.
Why Old Spice, Colgate and Dawn are locked up at drug stores
Do stores really need to lock up deodorant and toothpaste?
Man wins another huge lottery prize at the same location where he won $1 million
Indeed, Kevin Miller of Montague, Massachusetts, is lucky for life.
Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed
The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
How Joe Biden and his team decided to kill the world's most wanted terrorist
Before he gave the order to kill Ayman al-Zawahiri, President Joe Biden wanted to intimately understand where the al Qaeda leader was hiding.
'Something has changed': Stelter on Trump and Fox relationship
CNN’s Brian Stelter asks his panelists about the shifting relationship between former President Donald Trump and Fox after the cable news organization decided not to cover one of his recent speeches.
This Texas city will give you a $200 gift card if you give them your gun
Houston city and police officials teamed up for the community’s first gun buyback event, allowing Texans to surrender any type of guns in their possession in exchange for compensation. CNN affiliate KHOU has the story.
