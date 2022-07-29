ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

'A digital personal trainer on my wrist!': The Fitbit Inspire 2 is on sale for just $76 - and Amazon shoppers say it's just as accurate as an Apple Watch with better battery life

By Zoe Griffin For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

If you want your watch to do more than just tell the time but can’t justify the expense of an Apple Watch, take a look at the Fitbit Inspire 2.

Since Fitbit was bought by Google last year, the activity tracker and syncing software offer many more features to help you get healthier and fitter and they’re a quarter of the price of an Apple Watch.

Now even better value than ever as they’re reduced to $76 on Amazon, down from $99.95, the Fitbit Inspre 2 will keep you accountable as they’ll record heartrate, steps, calories burned and distance all day long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OwYnj_0gxagJgx00

Keep on track with your fitness by recording how healthy you currently are and taking steps to improve it.

The Fitbit can track all-day activity: counting your steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned as well as sleep and recovery.

Connect to the app and you have access to hundreds of on-demand workouts and nutrition plans.

For just $76, it offers most of the features of more expensive fitness trackers - but snap it up now as the 24% off won't last forever.

$76.00 (save 24%) Shop

There are 20 exercise modes so that you can record activities like running, hiking, strength training, yoga and more. And if you need some motivation to move more, there’s the reward of earning Active Zone Minutes when you do exercise so that you can see how close you are to the recommended 150 minutes of heart-pumping activity that will keep your body healthy.

Plus, there are hundreds of guided workouts on the Fitbit Premium software, of which you’ll get a whole year’s free subscription with your purchase of the Inspire 2.

Premium can also help improve your nutrition, meaning that the one-off price of $76 will get you a 24/7 fitness tool and a nutrition program to help you make healthier choices without sacrifices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qJLL_0gxagJgx00
Fitness motivation: the Fitbit Inspire 2 rewards you for each minute you are active to gamify keeping fit and make it fun rather than a chore

Struggle with sleep? The Fitbit can track your time in light, deep and REM sleep and give you a Sleep Score to better understand your sleep quality each night.

There are more than 60,000 five star reviews for this sleek, streamline but technologically advanced watch on Amazon, with shoppers praising how it keeps them motivated and how they move more since purchasing one.

‘This little device will motivate you to make healthy changes,’ praised one impressed reviewer. ‘I don't know how I managed without it! It has taught me so many things about my basic health and areas I need to address.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VT0uI_0gxagJgx00
The Fitbit Inspire 2 comes with a year's free subscription to the Fitbit premium app where you can see your fitness data in detail and get tips how to improve

Another added: ‘I'm not much of a tech gal, but I've really enjoyed my fit bit. Its been helpful in tracking my sleep quality and water intake, but surprisingly, its really prompted me to increase my movement during the day. Getting that Gold star is so fun that I look for the time in my schedule to add a walk or some yoga.’

Available in black, white or rose pink, all are waterproof so you can swim in them or leave them on in the shower or while you’re washing dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIE4d_0gxagJgx00
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is available in black, rose pink and white and all are reduced on Amazon to $76 or less

With an impressive 10 days of battery life, you don’t have to constantly take it off to charge it and you can take it on a week’s vacation without needing to pack a charger.

Several shoppers say that all these features work in tandem to make them the fittest they’ve ever been.

‘I have lost 70 lbs and can honestly say the Fitbit has been a big encouragement,’ shared one Fitbit enthusiast. ‘I also like that he mobile app is easy to use and I like using the food log for accountability.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 35, who feels 'like she's been shot in the mouth' after having £6,000 veneers fitted at a Turkish dental clinic claims she has to pay £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK

A woman who claims to have had a botched veneers procedure at a Turkish dental clinic says she has been quoted £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK. Melissa Davies, 35, of Coventry, was unhappy with her smile so spent £6,000 to have a veneer fitted at a Turkish clinic she found online.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

When digital gets physical! Tiffany & Co. is turning NFTs into luxury custom pendants made of gemstones and 18k gold that cost $50,000 APIECE (but shipping and handling ARE included)

Tiffany & Co. is putting a spin on NFTs by turning digital tokens into custom gemstone pendants that cost a whopping $50,000 apiece — but at least they can be worn out in the real world. The luxury jewelry company announced on Sunday that it's offering 250 'NTiff' digital...
APPAREL
Daily Mail

Bitcoin investor who 'accidentally threw away £149m worth of digital currency in Welsh landfill' asks to scour the site for hard drive using robot dogs and AI powered mechanical arm to sift 100,000 tons of rubbish

A computer engineer who claimed he accidentally threw his £149million Bitcoin fortune away is now plotting a £10million treasure hunt for the lost hard drive by scouring a landfill site. James Howells is set to ask Newport City Council if he can dig up the rubbish tip in...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitbit Charge#Health And Fitness#Personal Trainer#Dailymail Com#The Fitbit Inspre 2
Shelley Wenger

Tips for buying a new air conditioner

If your air conditioner is getting older and not working properly, it may be time to get a new one. You may have someone come out to look at it, only to realize that it will cost two or three thousand dollars to fix it and five thousand to replace it.
yankodesign.com

This prefab tiny home is a smart mobile unit designed to help you escape city life

A couple of years ago, German entrepreneur Mark Dare Schmiedel got pretty fed up with the chaos of Berlin and decided to move to the countryside, building his own quaint loft along the banks of the River Spree. The peace, calm, and zen that followed, got him wondering whether it would be possible to create a similar, but a mobile form of home, that could provide the same sanctuary to others. In his quest for such a retreat, he came across a mobile home concept designed by a group of Slovenian architects called ‘Coodo’. Schmiedel went on to procure the design rights of the concept, through his company LTG Lofts to Go and kickstarted the production of the units. The modular homes aim to bring you closer to nature, to a space away from the crowds, where you can truly enjoy the beauty of a moment.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Bookies boosted the number of ads by as much as 50 per cent during winter lockdowns, putting vulnerable gamblers at risk, research finds

Bookmakers boosted advertising by up to 50 per cent in the winter lockdowns putting problem gamblers at risk, two academic papers have found. Researchers from the Universities of Glasgow and Stirling found firms cut advertising spending in the first lockdown, but then came ‘roaring back with a vengeance’ despite acknowledging the ‘many people cut off and feeling anxious’.
GAMBLING
Daily Mail

Cheese is gouda for your bones... but only if you eat Jarlsberg! Experts find benefits come from eating two slices of the nutty Norwegian product a day

Eating cheese may hold the key to keeping your bones healthy in old age, research suggests. But the benefits don't come from eating cheddar, mozzarella or even Camembert. Instead, the secrets appear to stem from Jarlsberg — a mild, nutty-flavoured cheese hailing from Norway. Academics found eating the equivalent...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon's August Book Club Pick Is ‘The Perfect Book to Round Out the Summer’ & Only $20 on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. It is officially August, which means summer is quickly coming to an end. While this sultry season often feels like the perfect time to dive into your TBR list, finding new suggestions once you’ve read page-turner after page-turner can feel like a tall task. Luckily, Reese Witherspoon just shared her August book club recommendation, and the novel by Allison McAllister is only $20 on Amazon right now. Witherspoon’s August book club selection is Wrong Place Wrong Time, and it sounds like the perfect read for thrill-seekers. “This book is SO good,” the self-anointed bookworm shares...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

The water diary that revealed my family uses 800 litres on a normal day... which is the same as four six-ton elephants: Mother-of-two Sarah Rainey was shocked by the amount of fluid her household gets through in 24 hours

Water, water everywhere . . . but not a drop falling from the sky. The recent record-breaking heatwave, combined with a lack of rainfall in many parts of the UK, has put us on the cusp of a national drought. Experts met last week to discuss how to deal with...
Daily Mail

British inventor who claims to be the secret son of DeLorean motor mogul is banned from using its branding on his Back to the Future-style Reliant Robins after being sued by US car giant

An inventor making bizarre Back to the Future DeLorean cars out of converted Reliant Robins has been banned from carrying on his business by a judge. Tyler Delorean was ordered to remove all DeLorean Motor Company signs from his cars, website and merchandise, and has been banned from using the DeLorean as a trademark.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

516K+
Followers
54K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy