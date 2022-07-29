ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organizations call for accountability after off-duty cop fatally shoots man at DC Wharf

By Ida Domingo, 7News Staff
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago
John
2d ago

He's right, the system isn't built for people who do not comply with lawful orders. It's not made for people who say they want accountability, but don't want to be held accountable, so they run, whether on foot or in a car. it's not made for people who arbitrarily point guns at crowd's of people and expect to walk away like they did nothing. it's not made for groups of children that attack random people because of the color of their skin or who they support. It's not made for people who know their children are in a gang and want to be gangster so they kill old men with traffic cones. it's not made for people who think they can do what they want even if they are breaking the law. it's not made for people who destroy their own neighborhood and blame it on some unknown person or people because they don't want to clean up their own backyard.

Mark Shrader
2d ago

maybe you should ask why he's pointing a gun into a crowd? or why he is carrying one anyway? does he have a concealed carry permit?

Paul Whitfield
2d ago

“Did Jason Bagshaw identify himself as the MPD officer? Did Bagshaw give any commands before firing his weapon," said Taylor.” Who cares? Clearly self defense and probably saved many innocent lives.

#Shooting#Black People#Wharf#Guns#Bistro#Violent Crime#Mpd#Harriet S Wildest Dreams#Burger King
