Marijuana Retail Dispensary Proposed For Former Friendly’s Restaurant on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Glou. Twp.

Bristol Coffee Shop Owner Discusses Upcoming Newtown Location, Bucks County Roots
The popular Bristol coffee shop Calm Waters Coffee Roasters has announced an upcoming location in Newtown. John Fey wrote about the new coffee shop for the Levittown Patch. The coffee shop, located at 242 Mill St., will be opening its new location in Newtown in September. They will be opening their second location at 15 South State St., currently the location for The Coffee Room. That shop’s owners, Margaret and Raj Kumar, announced that they will be selling their Newtown location to the owners of Calm Waters.
E-ZPass customers overcharged at Trenton-Morrisville toll bridge urged to call commission for refunds
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Some drivers of passenger vehicles (two axles and less than 8-feet high) may have been overcharged if they used the right E-ZPass-only lane at the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) Toll Bridge’s toll plaza between February and early July, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.
Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City has message for thief after stolen furniture returned
Stolen Furniture Returned: "We can only imagine how hard life must be for you to be in a position where you have to do this for money. If you come by...we will accept your apology and buy you dinner."
Homeless camp under Atlantic City pier cleared out as massive concert sets up nearby
About 30 people who struggle with homelessness were cleared out of an encampment early Monday beneath the Playground Pier, which is owned by Caesars, off the Atlantic City boardwalk. A number of groups were present, from city police and the Casino Redevelopment Authority to organizations that aid the homeless population....
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Annual N.J. fair that started in 1947 stays true to its agricultural roots (PHOTOS)
The Gloucester County 4-H Fair wrapped up Sunday after four days of competitions, exhibitions and festivities. The fair, which began in 1947, remains “true to its original purpose,” showing off the agricultural roots of the county despite the fact there are fewer rural areas, according to information on the Rutgers website.
Workers Spotted Inside Old Gloucester Twp., NJ KMart as Conversion to ShopRite Begins
Big changes continue along Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township as workers move into the old Kmart to change it over to a Shop Rite store. At the end of last year, rumors were confirmed that, after more than 30 years, the ShopRite store off Laurel Hill Road in Clementon, Camden County would be moving.
ALERT CENTER: Ocean County swimming beach closed today due to lifeguard shortage
The swimming beach at A. Paul King County Park in Manahawkin will be closed today due to a lifeguard shortage.
The Absolutely Hottest Day in New Jersey Happened Almost 100 Years Ago
It's that time of year where I start to sweat just looking out the window. If I want to go running, it has to be either at 5:30 in the morning before the sun starts beating down on the boardwalk, or at 8:30 at night when the sun sets. Any...
Property along Schuylkill River Trail in Conshohocken for sale
The property at 200 Center Street, which is along the Schuylkill River Trail in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township, has been listed for sale on LoopNet. The listed price is $1,700,000. The listing also states that a lease would be considered. The property is currently the home of Sundafu...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Montgomery County
The $1.337 billion Mega Million winning ticket was not sold in the Philly area, but someone local still won big!
TOMS RIVER: BRAZEN THIEF STEALS “ALL FUR ONE PET RESCUE AND ADOPTION” DONATION BIN
***UPDATE*** The bins were returned by the person who took them. ************************. We are posting this theft for All Fur One Pet Rescue and Pet Adoption in Toms River. Please contact the Toms River police department with any leads. 🚨🚨THEFT ALERT!! 🚨🚨. An individual in a white...
We Now Know What Caused South Street's Jim's Steaks to Go Up in Flames
The fire at Jim's Steaks that rocked Philadelphia far beyond just South Street last week was caused by electrical wiring. The fire marshal's office determined Monday the cause of the blaze that caused smoke and flames to come from the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak spot at 4th and South streets Friday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County August 3
Camden County Mosquito Commission will be conducting ULV “spraying” operations on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 between the hours of 2 am-6 am in the following locations, weather permitting:. Sicklerville. Wilson Dr. Chews Landing Rd. Orlando Dr. Martin Ln. Gerry Ln. Gerry Ct. Brearly Ln. Rutledge Dr. Carroll Ct.
Brick Names New Tax Assessor
BRICK – Jim Ryan was named the new township tax assessor after Michael Kingsbury announced his retirement. “This is some exciting news,” said Mayor John G. Ducey during a recent Township Council meeting. “Jim has worked in the tax assessor’s office here in Brick Township since 2002, so he is a 20-year veteran after being ‘the number two guy’ in the office since 2016, so we’re excited to be able to promote from within such a great and talented individual.”
OCEAN COUNTY: NATIONAL NIGHT OUT – LIST OF PARTICIPATING TOWNS
Tonight is National Night Out! Local Police Departments will be hosting free activities and events aimed at strengthening partnerships between law enforcement and the community. Come out and meet your neighbors and have some fun!
Million Dollar Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in Two Pennsylvania Counties
Even though the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot ticket wasn't sold in Pennsylvania, there were tickets from Lackawanna and Montgomery Counties sold that were worth at least $1 Million. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday morning that two tickets, one worth $1 Million and a second worth $2 Million were sold...
Wanted: Female Who Damaged Vehicle in Walmart Parking Lot
ELVERSON, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female who caused damage to another vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Authorities state that on July 24, 2022, at 8:40 AM, this female was operating a black RAM 1500 truck...
I-95 Closures in Philadelphia, Drivers Should Plan for Extra Travel Time
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place this week on northbound Interstate 95 between the Penn’s Landing and Allegheny Avenue exits for overhead sign and lighting work in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedule and locations are:. Tuesday, August...
Cape May County: Food Truck Festival and LEGO Fest
Two festivals are happening in Cape May County this Saturday! Check out the county's first ever LEGO Fest before grabbing some food at the Food Truck Festival,
