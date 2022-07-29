PlayStation Reports Overall Profits Are Down 37 Percent In Q1

www.gamingbible.co.uk
PlayStation’s Latest Acquisition Could Mean More Freebies For Gamers
In case you missed it, Sony announced a brand new free-to-join loyalty programme just a few weeks ago. PlayStation Stars will essentially allow players to earn rewards for gaming. That’s it. There is no catch. PlayStation users will simply have to complete “campaigns and activities” to earn these rewards,...
PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup For August Reportedly Leaks
Well, just look at that. Yet another month has flown by and it’s that time again: PlayStation Plus time. As I’m sure you’re all aware by now, PlayStation Plus has successfully rolled out its overhauled system and fans seem to be enjoying the games on offer. There’s...
Sony Reportedly Interested In Buying Another Huge Studio
After Microsoft's power move of acquiring Bethesda last year, Sony have been relatively quiet about who they might be interested in snapping up. It must have been a kick in the teeth due to the huge IPs now owned by Microsoft - both Elder Scrolls and Fallout have had huge sales on Sony's consoles. And Bethesda's first new franchise in 25 years, Starfield, won't be released on the PlayStation 5. It's a blow for RPGs on Sony.
Sony Formally Reacts To Xbox's Activision Deal, Worried About Losing Call Of Duty
Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen several major acquisitions shake up the video games industry but perhaps none more so than Microsoft’s buyout of Activision. Back in January, Microsoft announced the $68.7 billion deal which could potentially add franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Overwatch to Xbox’s exclusive line up.
Microsoft Argues Activision Doesn't Make "Must Have" Games In Defence Of Buyout
Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard was the news that shook both the games industry and the GAMINGbible team’s lunch breaks when it was announced back in January. For the eye-watering cost of $68.7 billion, Microsoft are set to add a whole load of beloved franchises and IPs to their ranks, including Call of Duty, Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon, just to name a few.
PlayStation 5 Feature Being Scrapped Because Nobody Uses It
Online gaming is known for its trash talking. Whether screaming into a mic or hammering a keyboard, we spend a lot of our "fun" time hurling abuse at each other. I often wonder how healthy this is. Does it motivate us, or discourage us from playing with that friend ever again?
Former Xbox Exec Said Company Stoked Console Wars To Drive Competition
Remember the seventh generation of consoles? It might just be my nostalgia goggles, but I remember it being a glorious time to be a gamer. On the one hand we had the PlayStation 3 with Nathan Drake's first outing in the Uncharted franchise, on the other hand was the Xbox 360 and Marcus Fenix's first extraterrestrial murderous rampage in Gears Of War, and all the while TV screens were being smashed to pieces as a result of liberal uses of the Wiimote strap during Wii Sports.
'Minecraft' Private Servers Will Now Be Moderated And Players Are Not Happy
How quickly the tide can turn. Just last week, Minecraft landed itself in everybody’s good graces after developers announced that Minecraft will never support or allow NFTs. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that NFTs are wildly unpopular. As Mojang themselves put it, “NFTs and...
Why Apple Stock Rallied After The Recent Interest Rate Hike
The feared, usually bearish interest rate increase in the US had the opposite effect on Apple shares in July, as bulls took over. Here’s why.
An Entire Country Has Just Blocked Steam, Epic Games And More
We take online services like Steam for granted. During the pandemic, Internet shops were our only means of obtaining new (or old) games to distract ourselves from the uncertainty outside. Even now, they're the only means of buying certain indie releases. Imagine, then, that a ministry within your government blocks...
‘Knights Of The Old Republic’ Remake Update Is Worst Possible News For Fans
Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to in the world of video games. There’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Quantic Dreams’ Star Wars Eclipse, an unnamed Ubisoft title, and Amy Hennig’s EA project. You get the idea. We’re swimming in AAA options. That being said, I think the game most of us were really looking forward to was Aspyr’s remake of Knights of The Old Republic.
New PlayStation Controller, The Backbone One, Announced By Sony
PlayStation 5s may still be tricky to get your hands on but it hasn’t stopped Sony from rolling out a slew of updates for those of us who already have one of these chunky lads in our possession. This week, Sony confirmed that PS5s can now support 1440p HDMI...
Call Of Duty Users At Three Year Low, Millions Leaving The Game
Call of Duty may seem like an invincible franchise, and for the most part it is - but it’s not the whole story. Activision are gearing up to release this year’s highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on 28 October. The title is set to include a map editor, in addition to bringing back fan-favourite characters and weapons so naturally, people are hyped. In fact, I’d argue that the fanfare surrounding Modern Warfare II is the strongest that CoD has seen in recent years so you may be surprised to learn that Activision’s player count has fallen by millions.
Latest PS5 Update Adds Features Fans Have Been Asking For
Sony often listen to what gamers want when it comes to software updates, and that certainly seems to be the case with a new PS5 software beta rolling out in certain locations today. It was announced via the official PlayStation blog that, although it's only a limited release, it is their goal "to bring these updates to our global community later this year."
