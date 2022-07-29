PlayStation Reports Overall Profits Are Down 37 Percent In Q1

Call of Duty may seem like an invincible franchise, and for the most part it is - but it’s not the whole story. Activision are gearing up to release this year’s highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on 28 October. The title is set to include a map editor, in addition to bringing back fan-favourite characters and weapons so naturally, people are hyped. In fact, I’d argue that the fanfare surrounding Modern Warfare II is the strongest that CoD has seen in recent years so you may be surprised to learn that Activision’s player count has fallen by millions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO