Suspicious men reported at Cancun ADO for placing bags on bus then leaving

Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia
Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
A woman says she and her mother were locked out of an airport terminal after asking for a hotel room when her flight was canceled
Lenay Demetrious said she and her mother were forced to leave a Massachusetts airport after their flight was canceled. Demetrious said security was called as she tried to figure out accommodations for her and her mother. With no other options, Demetrious booked a last-minute hotel room for the night, costing...
A flight attendant says they feel unsafe in their uniform as passengers get increasingly furious about lost luggage and vomiting kids
A flight attendant told The Guardian they were frequently dealing with abuse from customers. The worker said they felt like "the physical embodiment" of customers' issues amid the travel chaos. They said they take their uniform off for safety reasons when traveling home.
American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle
A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
Cabin crew share unwritten rules for passengers - including not wearing shorts
A flight attendant, with 16 years of experience, reveals a list of five things that you should never do as a passenger. While some tips are quite obvious, others could save you from some major embarrassment. The list includes not flushing the toilet with a bare hand, and four other things.
Amazon has handed over 11 Ring doorbell videos to police without owners' consent so far this year, report finds
Amazon gave police 11 Ring doorbell videos without consent in 2022 so far, per a US Senator probe. It shares videos after determining there is "imminent danger of death or serious physical injury." Amazon has 2,161 law enforcement agencies on its 'Neighbors' service, a five-fold uptick since 2019.
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
Delta passenger says airline charged her daughter $1,100 after a booking error and then lost her wedding attire just weeks later
In two separate social media posts a month apart, Donna Partow recounted how Delta charged her daughter $1,100, and then lost her wedding accessories.
Man slams ‘shocking’ airline sandwich served onboard Jet2 flight
A Jet2 passenger has shared his disappointment with a sandwich served to him on a recent flight, calling it “shocking”. Alex Holowko took to TikTok to do an “expectation versus reality” comparison between the airline’s food marketing and the actual product he was given. “The...
Uber used a secret tactic known as the 'kill switch' to block law enforcement from accessing company data during police raids, leaked documents show
Uber used a secret tactic known internally as the "kill switch" to block data during police raids. The findings come from over 124,000 company documents leaked to the Guardian and other media outlets. "We have not and will not make excuses for past behavior that is clearly not in line...
Woman Angers Neighbors by Parking Car in Two Spaces — but She’s Allowed to Do It
A woman recently posted on the AITA Reddit forum about the angry reaction from neighbors regarding her double parking a car in two spaces — but it’s her right to do so. The post Woman Angers Neighbors by Parking Car in Two Spaces — but She’s Allowed to Do It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
‘Leave all bags, come this way!’ Passengers cry during panicked flight evacuation after fire detected on plane
United Airlines passengers had a shock on landing in Denver on Tuesday as cabin crew immediately shouted at them to leave their bags and evacuate the plane.The flight from Kansas City, Missouri to Denver, Colorado had touched down at 2.30pm when a fire was detected onboard the aircraft, and crew took the decision to evacuate.Passenger Adrian Hartwell posted a dramatic video to Twitter showing multiple flight attendants shouting “Come this way, come this way!” and “Leave all bags” as passengers clamour to get down the aisle and off the plane. Both adults and children can be heard crying and...
Qantas lost a passenger's luggage and then charged her hundreds of dollars in excess baggage to bring her replacement items home, report says
Qantas lost a woman's luggage then charged A$380 in excess baggage, per Sydney's Daily Telegraph. Corrinne Olsen told the newspaper she had to replace toiletries as her luggage was lost for a week. Qantas told the Daily Telegraph it had offered Olsen a refund given the circumstances.
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
Cartel to driver in fatal crash: Don’t stop for Border Patrol
Two brothers – one who was paying off his debt to smugglers and another getting paid for driving unauthorized migrants from El Paso to Albuquerque – are facing federal charges in connection with last week’s fatal crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Feds: Fatal rollover crash of packed SUV near border was ‘smuggling event’
Federal officials have confirmed that Wednesday’s fatal rollover crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, involved human smuggling.
British man killed and six injured in luxury yacht crash in Italy
A British man has died after a luxury yacht crashed into rocks near a seaside resort in Italy.The 63-year-old man, from England, was unconscious but still alive when members of the coast guard reached him near Porto Cervo, on the island of Sardinia, on Sunday evening.However, the man suffered fatal injuries and died immediately after the rescue, according to local media.Six other people on board the boat were injured but managed to disembark in Porto Cervo where they were seen by emergency doctors.Two were assessed as being in a serious condition and taken to hospital.The man who died is thought...
