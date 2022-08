Colony Bank today announced the addition of Kelly Godfrey as Mortgage Loan Originator for its Savannah market. Commenting on the announcement, Preston Laird, Mortgage Market Manager, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Kelly to Colony Bank and look forward to her contributions to our mortgage team. Her extensive banking industry experience will be an excellent complement to our existing capabilities and will allow us to deepen our commitment and service to the Savannah market."

