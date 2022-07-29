Star Community Health Celebrates Community Health Day and National Health Center Week

www.slhn.org
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
New affordable housing complex The Mill at Easton celebrates opening of 55 units (PHOTOS)
One of South Side Easton’s most significant and longest-gestating projects officially opened on Monday. The Mill at Easton, a new affordable housing community, opened its doors on Monday morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the development partners, local officials and representatives from organizations that provided funding for the project. The $18 million project broke ground in September 2020.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Introducing Lehigh Valley Style's 2022 Influential Women of the Year
In February, Lehigh Valley Style introduced five Influential Men of the Year. Now, the ladies are getting a well-deserved turn in the spotlight. Meet five women who are making waves in the community in their own ways—advocacy, outreach, healing and hope. The Lehigh Valley is a better place because of them.
Puerto Rican Day Parade fills downtownAllentown with plenty of cultural pride
Boricua pride flooded the streets of downtown Allentown on Sunday as the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade took off from North Fifth and Hamilton Streets. The annual parade was preceded by a flag-raising at Allentown City Hall, at which Rep. Susan Wild spoke, and followed by a festival at Executive Education Academy Charter School. The day’s events in the Hispanic-majority city were organized by Puertorrican Culture Preservation.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
We wanted to thank all the folks in your community that have reached out to us over the last few months. Everyone has been so nice, and we really enjoyed working with you on your home projects. Being recently semi-retired, we were looking for a small business that was needed...
Rural Pa. hospital that plans to close must slow down, give more detail, state says
The Pennsylvania Department of Health wants more details from a rural hospital that intended to close in less than three months. The unexpected news of the closing of Berwick Hospital Center caused turmoil in a rural community 100 miles northeast of Harrisburg. The hospital owner is being required to “resubmit...
Area Pet Rescue Welcomes Beagles Liberated from Virginia Breeding, Research Facility
Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester is the first in the region to step up and help some of the thousands of beagles that were rescued from an Envigo breeding and research facility in Central Virginia earlier this month, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. The Humane Society of the...
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
Doylestown Native Working on a Series About the Infamous Bucks County Gang
An actor sitting outside of the cave the infamous Doan Gang allegedly used as a hideout. A Bucks County filmmaker is currently working on a series covering the exploits and history of the Doan Gang, a group of British spies who committed crimes throughout Bucks County during the Revolutionary War. Sarah Siock wrote about the upcoming film project for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Best Hospitals In Pennsylvania Ranked In Newly Released Report
US News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Pennsylvania. At the very top are Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Penn Presbyterian was nationally ranked in 12 specialties while UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside was nationally ranked in nine specialties. Two...
He fought for housing voucher-holders in Philly. Now he wants to do it in Easton.
Affordable housing is hard to come by in the Lehigh Valley. Easton is no exception. So the Housing Authority of the City of Easton looked for someone with experience handling a large affordable housing program to come and run the city’s authority. Tyler Martin oversaw the housing choice voucher...
6abc
Tackling achalasia, a condition that takes the joy out of eating, makes it hard to swallow
COOPERSBURG, PA. (WPVI) -- Most of us look forward to meals. Every year, thousands of people develop an unusual condition that can take the joy out of eating. For 30 years, Jack Svoboda had problems swallowing, with food not going down. "It would take me 20 minutes to drink a...
Montgomery, Bucks County Residents Complain Of Water Smelling Musty, Tasting Like Dirt
LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Water woes in parts of Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Residents are complaining their water smells musty and doesn’t taste very good. It turns out the problem has been linked to an algal bloom in the Neshaminy Creek. Talking with neighbors out here, they say that water smells musty, earthy and literally tastes like dirt. The complaints started coming in about two weeks ago. The water is safe to drink but we’ve learned mother nature is to blame. As some people turn on the tap in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, they say their water smells and tastes like...
thevalleyledger.com
The 100th Anniversary Celebration of the West End Fair!
Gilbert, PA: The West End Fair’s 100th Anniversary Celebration kicks off August 21st and runs through the 27th! Enjoy food, fun, games, rides, and entertainment for the whole family. Join us for free attractions all week long like opening night fireworks, agricultural exhibits, and antique tractors and engines. The fair opens each day at 2pm and everyone gets a free carousel ride with paid admission.
timespub.com
Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone, closes the Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022!
Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest closes the 2022 summer season with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on September 9 and 10. The concert will take place at the Bristol Township Amphitheater located at 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA, 19007. Legendary 60s pop band Herman’s...
newsworking.org
Explosion rocks Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
Jul 20, 2022 At 12:28AM Wednesday morning, Lehigh County Fire Radio transmitted the box for the area of 4058 Coplay Creek Road rear for a structure fire sending out Station 22, Engines 2611, 1611, Medic 67, Truck 1631 and Tanker 2621. After receiving multiple calls, the address was updated and...
Times News
Dog’s best friend: Jim Thorpe man helps at Carbon shelter
Most dogs arrive at the Carbon County Animal Shelter on a weekly basis. Many of them are reunited with their owners in a short time, but the rest have to adjust to shelter life for an unknown amount of time. Vince Dart helps the dogs feel more comfortable while they’re...
Lehigh Valley’s newest Taco Bell joining popular fast-food corridor in Allentown
Chalupa, gordita and locos tacos fans soon will have a new spot to “Live Mas” along a popular Allentown fast-food corridor. Signs went up in recent weeks for the construction of a new Taco Bell restaurant behind Wells Fargo Bank along South Fourth Street on the city’s South Side. A chain spokesperson confirmed to lehighvalleylive.com Friday the eatery would be opening later this year. The spokesperson said the site would have a drive-through but couldn’t provide any other details about the project.
Bucks County Playhouse Announces Plays, Musicals for Summer and Fall Seasons
New Hope’s popular Bucks County Playhouse has announced their most recent line-up of plays and musicals for the 2022 season. Pryce Jamison wrote about the line-up for the Bucks County Courier Times. After years of renovations, the playhouse will be hosting several shows over the late summer and fall...
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
