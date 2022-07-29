ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Star Community Health Celebrates Community Health Day and National Health Center Week

slhn.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.slhn.org

LehighValleyLive.com

New affordable housing complex The Mill at Easton celebrates opening of 55 units (PHOTOS)

One of South Side Easton’s most significant and longest-gestating projects officially opened on Monday. The Mill at Easton, a new affordable housing community, opened its doors on Monday morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the development partners, local officials and representatives from organizations that provided funding for the project. The $18 million project broke ground in September 2020.
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Introducing Lehigh Valley Style's 2022 Influential Women of the Year

In February, Lehigh Valley Style introduced five Influential Men of the Year. Now, the ladies are getting a well-deserved turn in the spotlight. Meet five women who are making waves in the community in their own ways—advocacy, outreach, healing and hope. The Lehigh Valley is a better place because of them.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Puerto Rican Day Parade fills downtownAllentown with plenty of cultural pride

Boricua pride flooded the streets of downtown Allentown on Sunday as the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade took off from North Fifth and Hamilton Streets. The annual parade was preceded by a flag-raising at Allentown City Hall, at which Rep. Susan Wild spoke, and followed by a festival at Executive Education Academy Charter School. The day’s events in the Hispanic-majority city were organized by Puertorrican Culture Preservation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman

We wanted to thank all the folks in your community that have reached out to us over the last few months. Everyone has been so nice, and we really enjoyed working with you on your home projects. Being recently semi-retired, we were looking for a small business that was needed...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Native Working on a Series About the Infamous Bucks County Gang

An actor sitting outside of the cave the infamous Doan Gang allegedly used as a hideout. A Bucks County filmmaker is currently working on a series covering the exploits and history of the Doan Gang, a group of British spies who committed crimes throughout Bucks County during the Revolutionary War. Sarah Siock wrote about the upcoming film project for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
#Community Health Centers
CBS Philly

Montgomery, Bucks County Residents Complain Of Water Smelling Musty, Tasting Like Dirt

LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Water woes in parts of Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Residents are complaining their water smells musty and doesn’t taste very good. It turns out the problem has been linked to an algal bloom in the Neshaminy Creek. Talking with neighbors out here, they say that water smells musty, earthy and literally tastes like dirt. The complaints started coming in about two weeks ago. The water is safe to drink but we’ve learned mother nature is to blame. As some people turn on the tap in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, they say their water smells and tastes like...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

The 100th Anniversary Celebration of the West End Fair!

Gilbert, PA: The West End Fair’s 100th Anniversary Celebration kicks off August 21st and runs through the 27th! Enjoy food, fun, games, rides, and entertainment for the whole family. Join us for free attractions all week long like opening night fireworks, agricultural exhibits, and antique tractors and engines. The fair opens each day at 2pm and everyone gets a free carousel ride with paid admission.
GILBERT, PA
newsworking.org

Explosion rocks Lehigh County, Pennsylvania

Jul 20, 2022 At 12:28AM Wednesday morning, Lehigh County Fire Radio transmitted the box for the area of 4058 Coplay Creek Road rear for a structure fire sending out Station 22, Engines 2611, 1611, Medic 67, Truck 1631 and Tanker 2621. After receiving multiple calls, the address was updated and...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Dog’s best friend: Jim Thorpe man helps at Carbon shelter

Most dogs arrive at the Carbon County Animal Shelter on a weekly basis. Many of them are reunited with their owners in a short time, but the rest have to adjust to shelter life for an unknown amount of time. Vince Dart helps the dogs feel more comfortable while they’re...
JIM THORPE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s newest Taco Bell joining popular fast-food corridor in Allentown

Chalupa, gordita and locos tacos fans soon will have a new spot to “Live Mas” along a popular Allentown fast-food corridor. Signs went up in recent weeks for the construction of a new Taco Bell restaurant behind Wells Fargo Bank along South Fourth Street on the city’s South Side. A chain spokesperson confirmed to lehighvalleylive.com Friday the eatery would be opening later this year. The spokesperson said the site would have a drive-through but couldn’t provide any other details about the project.
ALLENTOWN, PA

