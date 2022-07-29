Attorney A. Michael Barnes Joins HunterMaclean

savannahceo.com
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Savannah doctor earns MBA to be a better physician, advocate for patients
For Savannah doctor Timothy Connelly, earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree wasn’t about advancing his career in the business world. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to grow in his current career. “I did not get my MBA to look for a different job, a better...
savannahceo.com
Colony Bank Names Kelly Godfrey Mortgage Loan Originator
Colony Bank today announced the addition of Kelly Godfrey as Mortgage Loan Originator for its Savannah market. Commenting on the announcement, Preston Laird, Mortgage Market Manager, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Kelly to Colony Bank and look forward to her contributions to our mortgage team. Her extensive banking industry experience will be an excellent complement to our existing capabilities and will allow us to deepen our commitment and service to the Savannah market."
savannahceo.com
Keel Visits Savannah and Brunswick for President’s Summer Tour
Last week, Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD, embarked on his first President’s Summer Tour since 2019, visiting the Savannah and Brunswick areas. During his weeklong visit, Keel met with local and regional leaders and alumni, as well as current and future students, to discuss ways that Augusta University and the Medical College of Georgia can better ensure a successful future for not only our students, but all Georgians.
Island slave descendants settle Georgia discrimination suit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An enclave of slave descendants on the Georgia coast have settled a federal lawsuit that claimed a lack of government services was eroding their island community, one of the few remaining Gullah-Geechee settlements on the Southeast U.S. coast. The agreement states residents of the tiny...
The Post and Courier
Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports
Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
wtoc.com
More tiny houses open for homeless veterans in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More veterans in Chatham County now have a roof over their heads. The latest phase of the tiny home project, an initiative that kicked off nearly six years ago, is complete. That means eleven homeless veterans will now call these tiny houses home. “We have had...
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia
From blooming hydrangeas to trees dancing with Spanish moss, Savannah, Ga. embodies everything about Southern charm. There’s nothing quite like the quaint, artsy town of Savannah with its historic homes and grassy squares nestled in between the streets. Over the years, I’ve gathered a list of my must-visit places in the town. Check out these spots to visit when you plan your trip.
savannahceo.com
SouthCoast Health Hosts Clinical Job Fair for Job Seekers in Savannah
SouthCoast Health, a medical leader across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, invites healthcare professionals seeking employment to attend the SouthCoast Health Clinical Job Fair. Interview sessions take place from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. August 17 at SouthCoast Health’s Savannah campus located at 1326 Eisenhower Drive, Building 1.
savannah.com
Where to Eat in the Plant Riverside District
The Plant Riverside District offers over a dozen delectable dining options. Every type of cuisine is at your finger (and tongue) tips, with iconic river views and some of the best spots for rooftop dining Savannah has to offer. BAOBAB LOUNGE. Raw elements and modern elegance come to life at...
Roaches, no hand soap, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for July
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Planning on taking a break from the kitchen and eating out? Chatham County is home to a vast number of food service businesses that serve a variety of options ranging from vegan to barbecue. However, before making a decision on where to dine, make sure to take a look at local […]
savannahceo.com
SEDA, Chatham Co. Approve Infrastructure Costs for the Hyundai Motors Facility
The Savannah Economic Development Authority, or SEDA, approved a joint effort with Chatham County to pay millions in infrastructure costs today. This comes after the Savannah Harbor I-16 Corridor Joint Development Authority approved a tax break for Hyundai to bring the electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility to Bryan County. See more.
savannahceo.com
Hinesville Sees Rise in June Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Hinesville recorded an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in June, up five-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.3 percent. “While the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate went down in June, it is important to note...
wtoc.com
Gospel on the Greens concert held in Forsyth Park to giveaway school supplies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of the new school year is merely hours away for some school districts. So, several organizations gathered in Forsyth Park to giveaway school supplies and celebrate the end of summer. The First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and Nancy’s Heart Incorporated, held their 4th Annual...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Former Political Figure Found Guilty
A former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and candidate for the Georgia Senate was in a Bulloch County courtroom last week facing charges of stalking, criminal trespassing, and harassing communication. Documents obtained by these radio stations show that in August of 2020, Bulloch County Deputies responded to a...
Washington Examiner
Georgia Ports Authority had record freight volume in fiscal 2022 with 8% increase from 2021
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Ports Authority saw a record freight volume during fiscal 2022, reporting an 8% increase in container volumes. In June, the Port of Savannah handled a record 494,107 twenty-foot equivalent container units in total cargo, an increase of 10.6% over June 2021. For fiscal 2022, the port reported more than 5.7 million TEUs.
wtoc.com
Couch Potato Review: ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have murder, we have a jumping timeline and an unexpected twist at the end. We’re talking about “Where the Crawdads Sing,” of course. “Where the Crawdads Sing” follows the life of Catherine Danielle Clark, who goes by the nickname Kya. But the people in town, except for a select few, only know her as the “Marsh Girl.” So when a murder takes place in the marsh, you already know who they’re pointing fingers at.
wtoc.com
Parents concerned about construction on James E. Bacon Elementary School in Wayne Co.
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in the Wayne County School System are set to return to class on Friday, but James E. Bacon Elementary School is under construction and won’t be able to house students. As a result, student will be spread out across three separate campuses, which one parent says raises major concerns.
WJCL
Savannah store gives out hundreds of bookbags, free haircuts
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A store at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall gave out 250 bookbags and free haircuts on Sunday, just in time for back to school. DTLR bought the hundreds of bags to give out and reached out to local barbers to provide some fresh cuts. This is the second...
WTGS
RJN calls on DOJ, State of Georgia for investigation into Savannah Police Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — After the recent officer-involved shooting of a black man in Savannah, The Racial Justice Network traveled to Atlanta Friday, to call on Governor Kemp to push for an investigation into the Savannah Police Department. There have been five officer involved shootings in Savannah so far...
Savannah Police under new leadership as chief steps down
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is now under new leadership. Friday was Chief Roy Minter’s final day serving as the head of SPD, a position he’s held since 2018. Minter’s last year was overshadowed by controversy. He was blamed in part for low morale in the department and an increase in […]
