Savannah, GA

Attorney A. Michael Barnes Joins HunterMaclean

By Staff Report
savannahceo.com
 4 days ago
savannahceo.com

Comments / 0

 

Colony Bank Names Kelly Godfrey Mortgage Loan Originator

Colony Bank today announced the addition of Kelly Godfrey as Mortgage Loan Originator for its Savannah market. Commenting on the announcement, Preston Laird, Mortgage Market Manager, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Kelly to Colony Bank and look forward to her contributions to our mortgage team. Her extensive banking industry experience will be an excellent complement to our existing capabilities and will allow us to deepen our commitment and service to the Savannah market."
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Keel Visits Savannah and Brunswick for President’s Summer Tour

Last week, Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD, embarked on his first President’s Summer Tour since 2019, visiting the Savannah and Brunswick areas. During his weeklong visit, Keel met with local and regional leaders and alumni, as well as current and future students, to discuss ways that Augusta University and the Medical College of Georgia can better ensure a successful future for not only our students, but all Georgians.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Post and Courier

Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports

Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

More tiny houses open for homeless veterans in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More veterans in Chatham County now have a roof over their heads. The latest phase of the tiny home project, an initiative that kicked off nearly six years ago, is complete. That means eleven homeless veterans will now call these tiny houses home. “We have had...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia

From blooming hydrangeas to trees dancing with Spanish moss, Savannah, Ga. embodies everything about Southern charm. There’s nothing quite like the quaint, artsy town of Savannah with its historic homes and grassy squares nestled in between the streets. Over the years, I’ve gathered a list of my must-visit places in the town. Check out these spots to visit when you plan your trip.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

SouthCoast Health Hosts Clinical Job Fair for Job Seekers in Savannah

SouthCoast Health, a medical leader across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, invites healthcare professionals seeking employment to attend the SouthCoast Health Clinical Job Fair. Interview sessions take place from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. August 17 at SouthCoast Health’s Savannah campus located at 1326 Eisenhower Drive, Building 1.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannah.com

Where to Eat in the Plant Riverside District

The Plant Riverside District offers over a dozen delectable dining options. Every type of cuisine is at your finger (and tongue) tips, with iconic river views and some of the best spots for rooftop dining Savannah has to offer. BAOBAB LOUNGE. Raw elements and modern elegance come to life at...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Hinesville Sees Rise in June Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Hinesville recorded an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in June, up five-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.3 percent. “While the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate went down in June, it is important to note...
HINESVILLE, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Former Political Figure Found Guilty

A former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and candidate for the Georgia Senate was in a Bulloch County courtroom last week facing charges of stalking, criminal trespassing, and harassing communication. Documents obtained by these radio stations show that in August of 2020, Bulloch County Deputies responded to a...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Couch Potato Review: ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have murder, we have a jumping timeline and an unexpected twist at the end. We’re talking about “Where the Crawdads Sing,” of course. “Where the Crawdads Sing” follows the life of Catherine Danielle Clark, who goes by the nickname Kya. But the people in town, except for a select few, only know her as the “Marsh Girl.” So when a murder takes place in the marsh, you already know who they’re pointing fingers at.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah store gives out hundreds of bookbags, free haircuts

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A store at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall gave out 250 bookbags and free haircuts on Sunday, just in time for back to school. DTLR bought the hundreds of bags to give out and reached out to local barbers to provide some fresh cuts. This is the second...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police under new leadership as chief steps down

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is now under new leadership. Friday was Chief Roy Minter’s final day serving as the head of SPD, a position he’s held since 2018. Minter’s last year was overshadowed by controversy. He was blamed in part for low morale in the department and an increase in […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

