Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
The Best Hikes near Winston-SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
Don't Miss Kernersville's New Outdoor Fitness CourtThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
The Best Spots for Bubble Tea in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Our visit to Mayberry from The Andy Griffith ShowCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMount Airy, NC
2008 N Cherry Street
Winston Salem 3 bedroom, 1 Bathroom with large back deck - + 3 Full Bedrooms. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka at aleka@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All showings...
1095 Hutton St Apt C
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1095-C Hutton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103: One bedroom, one bath lower level apartment. Features spacious living room & bedroom. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in living room & bedroom. New vinyl floors in bathroom & kitchen. New appliances will be added in kitchen once leased. Washer hook-up (no dryer hook-up). Radiant (ceiling) heat & window AC. Lawn care is included. No pets allowed. Strict 2 car maximum and parking passes are required. Available now!
100 West Meadows Dr
Welcome Home!! - The West Meadows Apartments community is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and recreation. Our 2BR/1BA apartment homes have updated flooring, new finishes and appliances. Call (336) 331-5479 or visit us at www.yopp-properties.com to schedule a tour today!. ** Pictures may not reflect actual unit....
4114 Carnation Dr
Winston Salem 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms - Huge yard - + 3 Full Bedrooms. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka at aleka@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All showings will...
501 S. Hawthorne Rd.
Newly Renovated Apartment Homes in Ardmore - Great Location! Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath units with off street parking. Efficiency kitchens include new full size refrigerator. New range. Laundry facility onsite. Water is included. Electric heat and air conditioning. These pictures are of Unit 1; Unit 2 is identical across...
1745 East Fall Street
Welden Village 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story town home with attached garage - Welden Village-3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story town home with attached garage. Beautiful floor plan. Large open kitchen with gorgeous gray cabinets and Vinyl plank flooring, Kitchen has large island for entertaining overlooking large den. Garage is off kitchen on backside of unit. Upstairs. Large loft area, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Master bath has beautiful subway tile shower with glass doors. Big walk in closet off master. Brand new washer and dryer included. Neighborhood pool. This unit has gas heat and gas hot water.
301 Dobson St
Nice 2BR/1BTH Home For Rent Kernersville, NC - Property Id: 947328. Contact# 336-993-6786 ( R. Voss Properties ) [ Please Leave Quick Message With Name & Phone Number ]. 2BR/1BTH W/Recent Updates, Restored Hard Wood flooring. [ Laundry Room,Stove, Ref. Trash &. Recycling Pickup - All Provided All Included ]
4712 #3B Brighton Park
Your Next Home! - Lovely condo in very convenient location! Monitoring system with video. Third floor with balcony! Living room has cathedral ceiling and gas log fireplace. Large windows offer great natural light. Spacious master bedroom.! Ready to call home!. Apply now!. No Pets Allowed. Location. 4712 #3B Brighton Park,...
forsythwoman.com
Jack’s New Grass – Bonding with your power tools
Some ladies lunch, and some ladies lose themselves in their yards and flower gardens! If you are more like the second variety, Jack’s New Grass in Winston-Salem is a must-know local business, and their staff may become your new best friends. Serving Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Lewisville, and Davie County since...
Winston Weaver Company fined after massive chemical fire that sparked evacuation, fears of explosion
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Months after a fire and the threat of a chemical explosion forced an evacuation in Winston-Salem, the Winston Weaver Company is facing repercussions from the state Department of Labor. On July 18, the NCDOL issued penalties for two “serious violations.” The first citation notes that ammonium nitrate storage buildings and structures […]
1606-1610 W, NORTHWEST BLVD
1608-D W. Northwest Blvd-1BR/1BA-APT!! - 1BR/1BA, 1st Floor, S/R, Hardwoods & Vinyl, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Coin Laundry, Water Included. $400.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view this property, you can...
caswellmessenger.com
Old Phillips 66 gas station is new home of Milton 66 Beer Garden
Located in an old Phillips 66 gas station, a new and unique business has been launched in Caswell County. It’s a woman owned, small business called Milton 66. It’s a “Beer Garden,” a play on the German word “biergarten”. The beer concept of the business is to sell beer made primarily by North Carolina and surrounding crafters; the garden part of the concept is to not only sell but to decorate the interior and exterior of the business with seasonally grown flowers and plants.
forsythwoman.com
Clemmons Corner: Out Banqueting Table– Home Decor & Gifts
It was a normal, sunny day when the vision for OBT Home Décor came into being. Owner Annie Marion was outside watching her two young children play when the name for the store came to her mind. Though the timing of opening a store wasn’t right, she put pen to paper and started writing down her ideas. Over the course of the next couple of years, she and her husband Jessup opened two vendor locations in Winston-Salem and Clemmons. This allowed them to test the market and learn the ropes of retail before diving in with both feet. Finally, in February of this year, the timing was right, and they opened their own storefront in Clemmons.
forsythwoman.com
Triad Minority and Women’s Business Expo
WRITTEN BY CORPORATE PARTNER, KATHLEEN DERINGER OF TRULIANT. Over nine years ago, Reginald McCaskill, himself an entrepreneur and minority business owner, along with his wife, Aimee, saw a need in the community – and decided to address it. That need was for greater exposure and access to support for minority and women-owned businesses.
325 N. Avalon Road
325 N Avalon Road - Two bedroom, one bathroom house with stove/refrigerator/dishwasher/microwave, wood fireplace, electric heat, central AC, hardwood/tile flooring, washer/dryer connections, and a one car damp garage. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must...
The Blessing Box is a community blessing! Free clothes, shoes, furniture, and other home goods
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad church wants to be a blessing to get food, clothes, and furniture to anyone in need. The Sharpe Road Church of Christ in Greensboro runs the Blessing Box Outreach Ministry. The giving started from the church to help the homeless, but it's grown so...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Where to find school supply drives, giveaways across Alamance County
Elon University and local organizations are collecting necessities ahead of 2022-23 academic year for Alamance County students. The Alamance-Burlington School System will begin its 2022-23 academic year Aug. 29, and local organizations are hosting campaigns and supply drives to collect necessary school supplies for students ahead of the new school year.
Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 after buying $1 ticket at gas station
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
Winston-Salem woman wins $443K Cash 5 jackpot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman turned her $1 into much more - $443,848 more, to be exact. Nerisa Dizdarevic bought a Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday's jackpot drawing at the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers. After state and...
WXII 12
Alvarez House helps veterans get resources with Stand Down event
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A group of veterans in Winston-Salem were able to receive some resources to help them all thanks to an event hosted by the non-profit organization Alvarez House. For the past year, the non-profit organization has worked to support homeless veterans in the community. The organization hosted...
