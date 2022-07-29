ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

SSgt. William O. Wood of Valdosta to be Laid to Rest

By Staff Report
 4 days ago
WCTV

Funeral services held in Tallahassee for long missing WWII veteran

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An unknown hero has finally been identified and brought home. Funeral services were held at Tallahassee National Cemetery Monday for Staff Sgt. William Oscar Wood, a World War II soldier killed in action 79 years ago. Jeff Barton, Wood’s great nephew, said this day was a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Remains of Valdosta native who served in World War II arriving to TLH Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The remains of a fallen soldier will be returning to the region Friday, nearly eight decades after his death. According to a press release from the U.S. Army, Staff Sgt. William O. Wood of the Army Air Forces was finally identified in May 2022 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) “using circumstantial evidence as well as anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.”
VALDOSTA, GA
Valdosta organization provides education for homeless students

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There are over 200,000 homeless students across America, according to Millennial Cities, an online community planning resource, and Georgia is high on that list. Just because your family may be experiencing hardships with living situations, doesn’t mean your child can’t get an education. That’s what LAMP,...
VALDOSTA, GA
SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony

On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
THOMASVILLE, GA
Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Some people are going above and beyond their support for women’s rights as they got in line to receive a permanent reminder of their beliefs. The Brass Quill Gallery decided to bring the nationwide ‘My Body My Choice’ Tattoo Flash event to South Georgia after seeing it take flight at a New York Tattoo shop. All proceeds raised will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds.
VALDOSTA, GA
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Georgia meth drug trafficking leader sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WRBL) – The leader of a criminal conspiracy, where violent street gang members distributed methamphetamine and other drugs in south Georgia, was sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, also known as “Bijay,” 41, received a 440-month federal prison sentence; in addition to the […]
DOUGLAS, GA
Vikings prepare for pre-season game against Tift County

LOWNDES CO. – The Viking football season is set to begin with this week’s football camp and pre-season game versus Tift County. The pre-season game in Tifton this Friday night will kick off at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the gate. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm.
TIFTON, GA
Four arrested for stealing mail from community mailboxes in Valdosta

Four people are facing felony charges of stealing mail from a community mailbox in Lowndes County, according to the Valdosta Police Department. During the early morning hours of July 30, a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer observed four individuals at the Avery Apartments in the 400 block of Connell Road.
VALDOSTA, GA
Shooter leaves 17 bullet holes in Lake City home

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A home in Lake City was hit with more than a dozen bullets early on Friday morning. Lake City Police say two victims told officers they heard gunfire outside their home on Northeast Fairview Street around 1 a.m. Officers found 17 bullet holes at the...
LAKE CITY, FL
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An imprisoned gang leader known for heading a South Georgia drug ring has been served a life sentence in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, 41, also known as “Bijay”, was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, consecutive...
GEORGIA STATE
Valdosta man arrested for woman’s murder

VALDOSTA – A 70-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested for the shooing death of a woman he was in a relationship with. Arrested: George Tucker, African American male, 70 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim: Pansy Fulton, African American female, 55 years of age, Valdosta resident. On July 22,...
VALDOSTA, GA

