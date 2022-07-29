Gov. Kemp Provides Update on Success of Teacher Pipeline Initiatives

savannahceo.com
Georgia Regional Commissions See Rise in June Unemployment Rates
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a rise in unemployment rates in June. “While the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate went down in June, it is important to note that local area rates are not seasonally adjusted to take account for fluctuations due to seasonal events that include weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “The increase in local rates is typical for summer and Georgia is still leading the Southern Region and third in the nation in percentage increases in employment.”
Georgia Deptartment of Economic Development Names Two New Team Members
Two new statewide project managers have been added to the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team. Jacob Cone will begin his economic development career with the Industrial group and Ambria Hardy has been assigned to the Corporate Solutions and Cyber Security sector. The Chason Group led the talent searches for GDEcD.
Carolina Ramos Talks About the Latin American Association in Georgia
Carolina Ramos is the Director of Advocacy and Outreach at the Latin American Association. She talks about the organization and their fall event in October. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
