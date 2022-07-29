Are you someone that feels invigorated, breathes easier, and feels more alive when you’re spending time by the ocean? If you don’t live near the coast or don’t get to visit often, thankfully there is another option for you to experience some of these same benefits – salt caves! Salt caves (also known as halotherapy) are popping up all over the US and Europe as more and more people have seen the healing benefits of salt. I first experienced a salt cave in South Carolina at Breath of Salt Spa.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO