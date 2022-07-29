It was a normal, sunny day when the vision for OBT Home Décor came into being. Owner Annie Marion was outside watching her two young children play when the name for the store came to her mind. Though the timing of opening a store wasn’t right, she put pen to paper and started writing down her ideas. Over the course of the next couple of years, she and her husband Jessup opened two vendor locations in Winston-Salem and Clemmons. This allowed them to test the market and learn the ropes of retail before diving in with both feet. Finally, in February of this year, the timing was right, and they opened their own storefront in Clemmons.

CLEMMONS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO