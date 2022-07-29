Deacon Ridge Gated Community 2BR/2BA Condo! - Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Third Floor Condo located in Deacon Ridge! Located close to Wake Forest University and both Hospitals! Nice carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout with vaulted ceilings and gas logs in the living room! Nice wooded view and spacious room sizes with its own laundry room! Covered patio with extra storage outside. Several built-in shelves throughout and nice neutral paint with bright and airy vibes! The kitchen has laminate countertops, white cabinets and includes all appliances as shown. Water, trash and lawncare is included in the rent. There is ample parking outside with a secured gate entry plus secured main entry door to the building. This community is close to everything you need including the popular Historic Bethabara park!

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO