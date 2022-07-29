www.thenewsargus.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
The Best Hikes near Winston-SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
Don't Miss Kernersville's New Outdoor Fitness CourtThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Related
News Argus
100 West Meadows Dr
Welcome Home!! - The West Meadows Apartments community is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and recreation. Our 2BR/1BA apartment homes have updated flooring, new finishes and appliances. Call (336) 331-5479 or visit us at www.yopp-properties.com to schedule a tour today!. ** Pictures may not reflect actual unit....
News Argus
301 Dobson St
Nice 2BR/1BTH Home For Rent Kernersville, NC - Property Id: 947328. Contact# 336-993-6786 ( R. Voss Properties ) [ Please Leave Quick Message With Name & Phone Number ]. 2BR/1BTH W/Recent Updates, Restored Hard Wood flooring. [ Laundry Room,Stove, Ref. Trash &. Recycling Pickup - All Provided All Included ]
News Argus
1095 Hutton St Apt C
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1095-C Hutton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103: One bedroom, one bath lower level apartment. Features spacious living room & bedroom. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in living room & bedroom. New vinyl floors in bathroom & kitchen. New appliances will be added in kitchen once leased. Washer hook-up (no dryer hook-up). Radiant (ceiling) heat & window AC. Lawn care is included. No pets allowed. Strict 2 car maximum and parking passes are required. Available now!
News Argus
2008 N Cherry Street
Winston Salem 3 bedroom, 1 Bathroom with large back deck - + 3 Full Bedrooms. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka at aleka@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All showings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Argus
501 S. Hawthorne Rd.
Newly Renovated Apartment Homes in Ardmore - Great Location! Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath units with off street parking. Efficiency kitchens include new full size refrigerator. New range. Laundry facility onsite. Water is included. Electric heat and air conditioning. These pictures are of Unit 1; Unit 2 is identical across...
News Argus
4114 Carnation Dr
Winston Salem 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms - Huge yard - + 3 Full Bedrooms. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka at aleka@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All showings will...
News Argus
333 Scholastic Ct
Deacon Ridge Gated Community 2BR/2BA Condo! - Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Third Floor Condo located in Deacon Ridge! Located close to Wake Forest University and both Hospitals! Nice carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout with vaulted ceilings and gas logs in the living room! Nice wooded view and spacious room sizes with its own laundry room! Covered patio with extra storage outside. Several built-in shelves throughout and nice neutral paint with bright and airy vibes! The kitchen has laminate countertops, white cabinets and includes all appliances as shown. Water, trash and lawncare is included in the rent. There is ample parking outside with a secured gate entry plus secured main entry door to the building. This community is close to everything you need including the popular Historic Bethabara park!
News Argus
1745 East Fall Street
Welden Village 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story town home with attached garage - Welden Village-3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story town home with attached garage. Beautiful floor plan. Large open kitchen with gorgeous gray cabinets and Vinyl plank flooring, Kitchen has large island for entertaining overlooking large den. Garage is off kitchen on backside of unit. Upstairs. Large loft area, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Master bath has beautiful subway tile shower with glass doors. Big walk in closet off master. Brand new washer and dryer included. Neighborhood pool. This unit has gas heat and gas hot water.
RELATED PEOPLE
Winston-Salem woman wins $443K Cash 5 jackpot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman turned her $1 into much more - $443,848 more, to be exact. Nerisa Dizdarevic bought a Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday's jackpot drawing at the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers. After state and...
News Argus
4712 #3B Brighton Park
Your Next Home! - Lovely condo in very convenient location! Monitoring system with video. Third floor with balcony! Living room has cathedral ceiling and gas log fireplace. Large windows offer great natural light. Spacious master bedroom.! Ready to call home!. Apply now!. No Pets Allowed. Location. 4712 #3B Brighton Park,...
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 after buying $1 ticket at gas station
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to Wytheville
Taylor Cartner selling her waresPhoto by Kim McKinney. Are you ready for some bargains? This weekend, July 29th-31st, there are 100 miles of yard sales going on from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.
WBTV
Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors
A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot in killed on July 15 in Concord. Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The District Attorney has released...
chathamstartribune.com
Strike averted at Goodyear plant
A strike at Danville’s Goodyear plant was averted this afternoon after the United Steelworkers Local 831 reached a tentative agreement with the company. The tentative agreement calls for a four year contract with general wage increases, plus the renewal of the COLA provisions where all employees will receive those increases.
ourdavie.com
Public Records for Week of July 28, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. nting $1,000. – James F. Patton and Kimberly P. Allgood, co-trustees to JK Properties, .62 acre, Fulton. – James F. Patton and Kimberly P....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 injured as shots ring out in Winston-Salem parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured following a shooting in a parking lot early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 900 block of Peters Creek Parkway after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Investigators say there was an argument or […]
2 in North Carolina win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous winners emerged from the Tar Heel State in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, including two winners of $1 million. The two $1 million tickets were sold in Charlotte and Mooresville. Those made up two of the 26 tickets nationally that matched all five white balls in the drawing. Congratulation to […]
A fight in Winston-Salem Sunday morning leads to a shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of the Sampans Chinese Restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway. At the time of the incident, police said the restaurant was closed but there was...
Birkdale Village to add seven new tenants
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Seven new retailers and restaurants are set to open at Huntersville’s Birkdale Village as major renovations continue at the mixed-use center. On Wednesday, property owner and real estate company North American Properties announced the new tenants — Foxcroft Wine Co., The Good Wurst Co., Warby Parker, Beck on Broad, Cosmo Gypsy, Icebox Cryotherapy and Morelia Gourmet Paletas.
Comments / 0