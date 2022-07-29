Ravencoin price bullish trend gains steam. Is RVN a good buy?

coinjournal.net
Michael Saylor: US Inflation is +9.1%, It’s Only a Matter of Time Before The World Discovers 1 BTC = 1 BTC.
Michael Saylor has pointed out that the US dollar continues to gain value as annual inflation has hit 9.1%. He adds that other global currencies continue to weaken against the USD, and it is only a matter of time before the world discovers that one Bitcoin will always be equal to one Bitcoin.
CNBC
Bitcoin jumps above $23,000 as it attempts another rally following Fed rate hike
Bitcoin rose above $23,000 late Wednesday, following stocks higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates but suggested the pace of hikes could slow. The world's largest cryptocurrency has been trading within a range of between $20,000 to just over $24,000 since mid-June after a brutal crash this year wiped off 50% of its value.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
coinjournal.net
KuCoin launches flagship NFT ETF Trading Zone product
Global crypto exchange KuCoin launched its flagship NFT ETF Trading Zone product today, July 29. It was created to improve NFT asset liquidity and lower the blue-chip NFT investment threshold for more than 20 million users, Coin Journal learned from a press release. First CEX to support this instrument. With...
coinjournal.net
Consider buying Bitcoin Cash on a retracement as price pumps
Bitcoin Cash is among the top gainers with 24% weekly upside. BCH is facing potential retracement at the current level. Cryptocurrencies have recorded a significant recovery following a rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Fears of an imminent recession have also ignited a bullish sentiment. With crypto often seen as a hedge against inflation, some are reaping big. One such token is Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD.
Dow Jones soars by 655 points as fears ease Fed will raise interest rates by an entire percentage points to tackle soaring 9.1 per cent inflation
The Dow Jones closed up by more than 600 points on Friday, as market fears of an entire percentage point interest rate rise to tame inflation eased. As trading ceased at 4pm, the Dow rose 655.85 points to reach 31,286.02 - a 2.14 percent increase over Thursday's closing figure. The...
Inflation Hits High At 9.1% — But One Necessity Has Dropped In Price
Once again, inflation has hit a 40-year high. According to recent reports, inflation has officially soared to 9.1% — more than what Dow Jones had previously estimated we would hit at 8.8%. New data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the consumer price index (CPI), a...
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
Global stocks edge higher but oil prices fall as investors mull the economy and await earnings
Stocks rallied sharply in July but many investors believe it's a so-called bear market rally that can't continue.
coinjournal.net
Tron price prediction as Unifi Protocol TVL explodes
Tron price has held steady on Saturday as investors focus on the ongoing crypto recovery and the gains made by UNIFI. The TRX token rose to $0.70, which is about 50% above the lowest level this year. Its market cap has jumped to over $6.4 billion, making it the 17th biggest cryptocurrency in the world.
CNBC
Gold accelerates on gloomy U.S. economic readings
Gold rose over 1% on Thursday as a contraction in the U.S. economy boosted its safe-haven allure and helped to extend gains driven by a less aggressive tone from the Federal Reserve chairman. The U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter, with consumer spending growing at its slowest pace...
Mexican manufacturing tumbles as price hikes bite
MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's manufacturing sector declined in July, with demand for the country's goods hit by inflation after a long pandemic-driven downturn, a survey showed on Friday, despite hopes for a recovery.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Pushes Higher Despite Negative GDP Report
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continued its ascent in Thursday trading, rising 4% despite a negative U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) report. The quarterly growth rate declined 0.9% relative to estimates for a 0.5% increase. The decrease marks the second consecutive quarter for negative GDP growth, which historically has signaled an economic recession.
Dollar crumbles vs yen, in line with Treasury yields, as U.S. growth falls in Q2
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar dropped to a six-week low against the yen on Thursday, tracking the decline in Treasury yields, after data showed the U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates as aggressively as previously expected.
CNBC
Gold bounces back as dollar slips, economic risks grow
Gold bounced off a one-year low, gaining over 1% on Thursday, benefiting from some safe-haven interest amid economic concerns as the dollar eased. Spot gold was up 1.03% at $1,713.69 per ounce after hitting $1,680.25, its lowest since end-March 2021. U.S. gold futures rose 0.73% to $1,712.30 per ounce. Helping...
rigzone.com
Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Inflation hits another 40-year high. What does that mean for shoppers and the next Fed rate hike?
Inflation touched a new 40-year high last month as gas, food, and rent costs surged. That will likely mean another big Fed rate hike this month.
US News and World Report
Big U.S. Banks Raise Prime Lending Rate After Fed's Sharp Hike
(Reuters) -U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move. The moves, which will be effective from Thursday, follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target...
International Business Times
Stocks Climb, Oil Jumps
European and US stock markets climbed Friday despite persistent recession concerns, while oil prices surged. European stocks closed solidly higher after official data showed eurozone growth holding up in the face of soaring inflation. Frankfurt rose 1.5 percent and Paris climbed 1.7 percent. The EU's official data agency said the...
Dollar sinks to 6-week low to yen on bets for less aggressive Fed
TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar hung near a three-week low to major peers on Monday as markets continued to wager that the Federal Reserve has less tightening to do with the U.S. economy at risk of recession.
