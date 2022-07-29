How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on July 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

thestreamable.com
Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
2 Teams Appear To Be Out Of The Juan Soto Trade Sweepstakes
Two teams appear to be out of the running in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Per a report, the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres are "presumably" out of the Soto trade sweepstakes. "That’s two teams originally in that are presumably out now on Soto (Mariners traded best prospect in Castillo...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Luis Torrens catching on Saturday
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Torrens will start behind the plate after Cal Raleigh was rested against their division competition. In a matchup against left-hander Framber Valdez, our models project Torrens to score 5.4 FanDuel points at the salary of...
NBC Sports
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
numberfire.com
Yermin Mercedes starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mercedes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Mercedes for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Ross 'sorry' for caught-on-TV double birds to Pederson
SAN FRANCISCO — By the time Cubs manager David Ross woke up Friday morning in San Francisco, the texts were pouring into his phone at a pace not quite as fast as the Ross finger memes and GIFs were flying through the Twitterverse. “Need to address the double birds...
Yardbarker
Blue Jays Should Consider Giant(s) Deal
The Toronto Blue Jays will look to solidify their roster for a (deep) playoff run and with several ways to do that, perhaps a deal with San Fran could work. The Toronto Blue Jays have undoubtedly been pouring over data and scenarios to improve their championship pursuits this season. While most of their work is enough to send the casual fan into a confused, cross eyed state, it only makes sense that they operate this way since there are a number of different ways to accomplish their goals. One of the ways they could go is to call the San Francisco Giants, who are on the fringe of the playoff picture with expiring contracts.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Nick Allen batting ninth on Friday
Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Allen will start at second base on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and Chicago. Chad Pinder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 6.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Saturday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Austin Slater versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. In 337 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .228 batting average with a .720...
ESPN
San Francisco Giants place Thairo Estrada on concussion IL, trade for Cubs SS Dixon Machado
The San Francisco Giants placed shortstop Thairo Estrada on the 7-day concussion IL on Sunday while also trading for Chicago Cubs minor league shortstop Dixon Machado. Estrada, 26, was hit in the helmet by a pitch from Mark Leiter Jr. in the fifth inning of Saturday's win by the Giants and had to be helped off the field. With Brandon Crawford out of the lineup with a knee injury, the Giants were in need of a shortstop.
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel starting Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Morel is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Morel for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.4...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Sunday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In 166 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .186 batting average with a .641 OPS, 7 home...
Estrada leaves Giants' game with Cubs after hit by pitch
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada left Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet in the fifth inning. Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr., recalled earlier Saturday from Triple-A Iowa, hit Estrada with an 84 mph changeup, sending him to the ground immediately. Estrada was on his back and spoke to training staff, eventually getting helped to his feet and back to the clubhouse. “He’s still a little dizzy,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after the game. “Some pressure on his left side. So he’s having concussion-like symptoms. We haven’t yet taken that step to diagnose him with a concussion but good chance that’s where we’ll be and we’ll figure out what to do from a roster perspective in the next few hours or tomorrow morning.” Jason Vosler pinch-ran for Estrada and took over at shortstop. Leiter remained in the game for Chicago.
Yardbarker
Cubs Acquire RHP Raynel Espinal from Giants
Espinal, a 30-year-old rookie from the Dominican Republic, has spent most of his career in the minor leagues. In eight seasons, he has appeared in 181 games (69 starts) and pitched to a 3.64 ERA with 628 strikeouts and a 40-33 record across 548.1 innings. This season with Triple-A Sacramento,...
numberfire.com
David Villar not in San Francisco's lineup on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Villar is being replaced at third base by Jason Vosler versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In 71 plate appearances this season, Villar has a .179 batting average with a .624 OPS, 1 home...
Yardbarker
Rockies' Kris Bryant (foot soreness) exits vs. Dodgers
Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant departed Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after five innings due to left foot soreness. Bryant missed Monday's game due to issues with the foot and visited a specialist the following day. He returned to play in Tuesday night's game and told reporters he is dealing with plantar fasciitis.
numberfire.com
Alfonso Rivas starting in Cubs' Friday lineup versus Giants
Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Rivas will man first base after Frank Schwindel was named Chicago's designated hitter, Willson Contreras was shifted behind the plate, and Yan Gomes was benched. numberFire's models project Rivas to score 7.5 FanDuel...
