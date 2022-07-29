Organizations call for accountability after off-duty cop fatally shoots man at DC Wharf

abc6onyourside.com
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Man Fatally Shoots His Own Mother in Front of 9-Year-Old: Police
Police said that after being evicted, the man arrived at his mother's house, fatally shooting her and injuring his stepfather.
Washington Man Killed by Neighbor After Trying to Follow Girlfriend Into Neighbor’s House
A Washington man was shot and killed Friday when he brazenly attempted to pursue his girlfriend, who was taking refuge at his neighbor’s home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. The girlfriend had stayed the night with the neighbor after a fight with her boyfriend. The 36-year-old man, who she also has a no-contact order against, tried to break into the home, shouting threats at those inside, police said. The 59-year-old neighbor shot and killed the man while he was trying to enter through the back porch, according to authorities. The neighbor was arrested but released shortly afterwards and has not been charged in the ongoing investigation, police said.
Georgia family says road rage shooting was racially motivated
The family of a man shot multiple times at an intersection in Acworth, Georgia believe that the shooting was racially motivated. Jason Daxon, a 25-year-old Grammy nominated songwriter and Georgia resident was driving in his car on June 30 when, according to Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies, a man named Wade McEwan pulled up next to Mr Daxon’s car and fired at least 14 shots through his driver’s side window.
Florida Man Allegedly Lured His Mom To Basement, Fatally Stabbed And Beat Her With Hammer
Logan Lopez has been charged with murdering his mother, Mary Beth Lopez, and allegedly told police he'd been planning it for a year because she'd "enslaved" him. A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he lured his mother to his apartment where he stabbed her to death over the weekend, officials said.
‘You Don’t Want Me to Go in My Purse’: Suspect Allegedly Shot and Killed Another Woman in Uber After Night of Partying
A suspect shot and killed another woman early Saturday morning after partying, according to cops in Miami, Florida. Natalia Harrell, 24, is locked up at a local jail for murder in the second degree with a weapon, records show. Her partially redacted arrest affidavit identifies the victim as Gladys Yvette Borcela, 28.
Florida Man Killed Girlfriend, Told 911 ‘She Shot Herself in the Head’ Weeks After She Declined to Press Charges Because ‘He Has a Beautiful Side to Him’
A 39-year-old Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, then called 911 and falsely told police that the woman shot herself in the head, authorities say. Sean Booth Chidester was taken into custody and charged with one count each of dangerous and depraved murder without premeditation, kidnapping, as well as two counts of violating a no contact order in the death of 38-year-old Daniela Marie Blackburn, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Police Inquiry Hears Officers Said Victims Were ‘Too Ugly to Be Raped’
An explosive inquiry into police responses to domestic and family violence in Australia has thrown further damning light over the misconduct of Queensland’s state police service, which has been rocked by allegations of rampant sexism in recent weeks. A serving Queensland police officer, who cannot be named for legal...
Uber driver charged with murder after ‘shooting pastor dead in road rage attack’
AN Uber driver has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a well-known pastor to death in a bout of road rage. Deshawn Longmire, 23, reportedly shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton after the two got in an argument on the freeway. Witnesses say they saw Longmire and Mouton arguing...
Cops Arrest Breonna Taylor's Aunt, Seek Jacob Blake's Dad Following Protest
Cops have arrested Breonna Taylor's aunt and are seeking out Jacob Blake's father following demonstrations against the police killing of Black motorist Jayland Walker, NBC News reports. On Wednesday (June 6), Bianca Austin, Taylor's relative, was taken into police custody after protesting in Akron, Ohio, where Walker was murdered last...
Police officer who used the n-word claims she's been 'desensitised' to it because of music
A police officer in the US was caught using the N-word - and tried to blame it on being “desensitised” to it because of music. The officer from Cincinnati has been temporarily stripped of her duties after body-worn camera footage showed her using the word on duty. An...
O’Reilly rages over “minority gangs” after white man shoots dozens at Highland Park July 4 parade
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former Fox News conservative pundit Bill O'Reilly threw a racist temper tantrum on Tuesday's edition of his No Spin News and Analysis podcast in response to Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker's disaster declaration following the July 4th mass shooting in Lake County's Highland Park.
Daughter’s chilling claim before ‘bludgeoning her own mom, 66, to death with hammer after cops discover body under bed’
A DAUGHTER accused of bludgeoning her mom to death with a hammer believed she was possessed by demons, cops said. Silma Garcia, 66, was found under her bed in her apartment in the Bronx on July 15. Her daughter Charlene Novoa, 26, had scratches on her face and told officers...
5 lingering mysteries in case of teen, 18, last seen in haunting Death Road photo as horrifying new details emerge
HORRIFYING new details have emerged in the case of a teen who was last seen standing on a highway dubbed "Death Road" before she vanished into thin air. Debanhi Escobar, 18, was found dead in a water tank at a motel in April after she disappeared following a night out with two pals in Nuevo León, Mexico.
Bodycam Footage Of Police Killing Jayland Walker Released
The police in Akron, Ohio released the bodycam footage of them killing 25-year-old Jayland Walker. The footage was released on July 3, and it is extremely disturbing. Walker was shot at least 60 times by the officers from the Akron Police Department on June 27 during a traffic stop. The...
Black Man Left Bloodied, Brutally Beaten By Tennessee Cops In Home Arrest
The recent case of 25-year-old Brandon Calloway being brutally beaten by Tennessee cops in his home has many people seeking justice.
White Cincinnati Cop Caught On Body Camera Using The N-Word While Stuck In Traffic
Cincinnati officer Rose Valentino was stuck in traffic right outside of a school when she was recorded using the n-word. The post White Cincinnati Cop Caught On Body Camera Using The N-Word While Stuck In Traffic appeared first on NewsOne.
Tennessee Police Brutally Beat Black Man At His Home Over An Alleged Traffic Violation
It’s sad that we’ve reached a point in society where a Black man experiencing police brutality is just another day in America. A recent case out of Oakland, Tennessee that saw a traffic violation on 25-year-old Black man Brandon Calloway end in a bloody and brutal arrest has many people wondering when will enough be enough.
Woman shoots husband at DC hotel, says he molested kids at her day care, police say
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman accused of shooting and injuring her husband at a Washington, D.C., hotel claims she opened fire at the man because he had been molesting children at her day care, police said. According to WTTG and WTOP, D.C. police arrested Shanteari Weems, 50, on assault...
Video Shows Georgia Driver Firing at Least 14 Times at Another Vehicle in Alleged Case of ‘Road Rage’
A Georgia driver is accused of firing multiple shots at another vehicle during what authorities have reportedly called a “road rage incident” on Highway 92 in Cherokee County. Local deputies said defendant Wade McEwan, 61, of Acworth, shot at least 14 rounds, according to WSB-TV. McEwan is accused...
