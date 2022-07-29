Organizations call for accountability after off-duty cop fatally shoots man at DC Wharf

A Washington man was shot and killed Friday when he brazenly attempted to pursue his girlfriend, who was taking refuge at his neighbor’s home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. The girlfriend had stayed the night with the neighbor after a fight with her boyfriend. The 36-year-old man, who she also has a no-contact order against, tried to break into the home, shouting threats at those inside, police said. The 59-year-old neighbor shot and killed the man while he was trying to enter through the back porch, according to authorities. The neighbor was arrested but released shortly afterwards and has not been charged in the ongoing investigation, police said.

