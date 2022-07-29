ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Organizations call for accountability after off-duty cop fatally shoots man at DC Wharf

By Ida Domingo, 7News Staff
myfox28columbus.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
myfox28columbus.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Washington Man Killed by Neighbor After Trying to Follow Girlfriend Into Neighbor’s House

A Washington man was shot and killed Friday when he brazenly attempted to pursue his girlfriend, who was taking refuge at his neighbor’s home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. The girlfriend had stayed the night with the neighbor after a fight with her boyfriend. The 36-year-old man, who she also has a no-contact order against, tried to break into the home, shouting threats at those inside, police said. The 59-year-old neighbor shot and killed the man while he was trying to enter through the back porch, according to authorities. The neighbor was arrested but released shortly afterwards and has not been charged in the ongoing investigation, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Georgia family says road rage shooting was racially motivated

The family of a man shot multiple times at an intersection in Acworth, Georgia believe that the shooting was racially motivated. Jason Daxon, a 25-year-old Grammy nominated songwriter and Georgia resident was driving in his car on June 30 when, according to Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies, a man named Wade McEwan pulled up next to Mr Daxon’s car and fired at least 14 shots through his driver’s side window.
ACWORTH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Black People#Wharf#Guns#Bistro#Violent Crime#Mpd#Harriet S Wildest Dreams#Burger King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Law & Crime

Florida Man Killed Girlfriend, Told 911 ‘She Shot Herself in the Head’ Weeks After She Declined to Press Charges Because ‘He Has a Beautiful Side to Him’

A 39-year-old Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, then called 911 and falsely told police that the woman shot herself in the head, authorities say. Sean Booth Chidester was taken into custody and charged with one count each of dangerous and depraved murder without premeditation, kidnapping, as well as two counts of violating a no contact order in the death of 38-year-old Daniela Marie Blackburn, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MONROE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy