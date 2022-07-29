Virgin Media O2 joint-venture to connect five million more homes to fibre by 2026

Click here to read the full article. Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. July 27, 2022: Mytheresa is expanding its partnership with Vestiaire Collective into the U.S. market. The partnership, which launched a unique resale service for Mytheresa’s high-end luxury customers in June 2021, has already had big success in Europe and is helping drive the fashion industry towards more sustainable practices. The U.S. expansion of the resale program is offering the service to Mytheresa’s top customers in the region, thus increasing...

