Greenwich Preservation Trust to Recognized Historic St Roch Church

greenwichfreepress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
luxury-houses.net
Art and Life Blend Together at This $9,995,000 Stunning Contemporary Masterpiece in Westport
The House in Westport provides open floor plan & transparent railings on outdoor balconies/decks make for unobstructed views throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 135 Harbor Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Malloy – Nest Seekers International – (Phone: (203) 921-9987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Westport.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Stone Georgian House in Greenwich with Gorgeously and Tastefully Landscape Lists for $14,950,000
The House in Greenwich offers every luxury & amenity on an executive level, now available for sale. This home located at 16 Deer Park Dr, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 3.02 acres of lot area. Call Deborah Ference-Gray – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917.584.4903) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
4 Things We Love About Washingtonville, NY
Orange County is home to many things including one village that is bursting at the seams with history. Was Washingtonville Named After our First President?. According to Krista who texted us, "before it was called Washingtonville, it was called "Little York" and "Matthews Field," and then the name was changed to Washingtonville". She told us that the name change to Washingtonville was done to honor the first president of the United States, George Washington. According to Wikipedia, the first president was said to have come through Washingtonville and watered his horse at a trough which was located under an elm tree in the center of the village.
Register Citizen
Southport horse farm plans to keep growing, honored as community staple
FAIRFIELD — Salko Farm & Stable is a place where thousands of people have learned to ride and care for horses — and its owner will be the first to tell you that it takes a lot of work to run. “I’m tied down. I’m not complaining. That’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
greenwichfreepress.com
Tickets Go On Sale August 1 for Friends of Greenwich Point Comedy Night
Friends of Greenwich Point are hosting their third annual Comedy Night on Saturday, September 10 at the Clambake Pavilion at Greenwich Point. The evening promises to again be both full of laughter and breathtakingly beautiful. Laugh out loud funny NYC headlining comedians will entertain guests with a picnic style ambiance as it’s a “BYOE” (bring your own everything) event.
norwoodnews.org
Memorial Held at Tracey Towers for Beloved Neighbor, Monica Akua
Eight days after the tragic and fatal stabbing of Tracey Towers mother, Monica Akua, neighbors, community members, church friends, and elected officials gathered at the Jerome Park twin-tower housing complex to remember a beloved resident. The memorial follows a candlelit vigil, also held at the towers, in memory of Akua...
Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC
A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
greenwichfreepress.com
LI Sound Sparkles for Greenwich Road Runners “Summer at the Point”
Billed as the perfect way to start a mid-summer weekend, the Greenwich Road Runners delivered up the most perfect Saturday morning for their One-Mile Fun Run at 8:00am and a 5K Race at 8:30am. With Long Island Sound shimmering in the background, sun bright but early morning heat and humidity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
howafrica.com
Flashy Brooklyn Pastor Of $1M Jewelry Heist Sued By Church Member
Bishop Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn-based pastor who was recently robbed of an estimated $1 million dollars worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon, is facing a lawsuit from a congregant who alleges that the Bishop stole $90,000 from her. According to the New York Post, the lawsuit against Whitehead was...
Register Citizen
The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for Hundreds of Units in Residential Tower on LIC Waterfront
A housing lottery has opened for 463 units in a new high-rise development on the Long Island City waterfront. The city is accepting applications for units in the mixed-use, two-tower development known as Gotham Point. The waterfront towers have commanding views of Manhattan. The development is currently under construction and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Report Reveals Attraction of Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley experienced a net gain from migration in 2019-2020 for the first time in a decade and it was a byproduct of Covid-19, according to “Moving In, Moving Out,” a special report released by Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress (HVPFP), which is based in Newburgh. The report said that 48,642 people moved from the city to the Hudson Valley while 15,248 moved out of the region and into the city, resulting in a net gain for the Hudson Valley of 33,394 people.
greenwichfreepress.com
Local Cultural Anthropologist Releases Book on the Rise of the Artisan Economy
One of the least discussed cultural disruptions of COVID-19 is the rise of the artisan economy: the global handicraft industry which expected to be worth $847 billion by 2027. The artisan economy is the second largest employer in the developing world. The pandemic contributed to the rise of artisanship –...
westchestermagazine.com
Outrageous Bagels in Westchester and Where to Find Them
Warning: These are not your average bagels. Instead, they’re over-the-top in the best way possible at these Westchester eateries. The iconic New York bagel is not only a Sunday morning staple and the crucial foundation for a bacon, egg, and cheese, but an ever-evolving craft. These rings of perfection can be humble flavor vehicles for creative schmears or inventions all on their own. These six bakeries, bagel stores, and cafes in Westchester have put unique spins on the classic bagel. If you are a purist, don’t worry, they all still ensure the crisp, chewy, and fluffy essence that’s integral to a bagel.
greenwichfreepress.com
Diane Chiappetta Fox Named Interim Principal at Hamilton Avenue School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced on Friday the appointment of Diane Chiappetta Fox as interim principal of Hamilton Avenue School, effective immediately. Chiappetta Fox replaces Dr. Shanta Smith, who recently departed Greenwich Schools. Chiappetta Fox will serve as the chief administrator of Hamilton Avenue School, developing and...
West Haven to ‘rock’ out at Savin Rock Festival with music, food
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rockers, get ready to celebrate some classic tunes on July 29 and 30 as Parkway Diner and The British Legends of Rock Show will headline the annual Savin Rock Festival. The festival is slated to kick-off on July 29 at the Old Grove Park at 5 p.m. and run through […]
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family Farms
Freshly picked strawberries at the Homestead Farm at Jones Family FarmsJones Family Farms Instagram. Looking for some family fun ideas for the remainder of Summer...maybe even for Fall? Jones Family Farm in Shelton is a family-friendly alternative to the swimming pool and beach outings. You can experience the harvest-your-own fruits of the season such as strawberries and blueberries. There are also pumpkins and even a large inventory of Christmas trees on their 400-acre farm.
East Haven community concerned over Tweed-New Haven expansion
Local community members say the expansion ignores major impacts it could have on the environment, their homes, and their quality of life. The post East Haven community concerned over Tweed-New Haven expansion appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing
A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
Comments / 1