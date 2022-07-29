LISTEN: 'Yid Vicious' brings klezmer to northern Michigan

www.interlochenpublicradio.org
Opinion | To listen, perchance to stream
Note: this piece originally appeared in the Traverse City Record-Eagle as part of the "Tuning In" series. I sometimes hear from people who used to live in northern Michigan and who moved away from the region. They tell me how much they miss listening to Classical IPR, or how much they prefer it to the classical station in their new city.
interlochenpublicradio.org
In Studio A with Francis Martin and Zoe Kramer
Camp at Interlochen means lots of things: meeting people from all over the world, learning about music and, of course, avoiding getting swimmer's itch. Two intermediate piano students from Interlochen Arts Camp recently visited Studio A to perform music and talk about how camp is going for them. Francis Martin...
WIFR
Rockford Rivets bus with ‘tens of thousands’ worth of gear robbed in Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WIFR) - The Rockford Rivets bus was robbed Friday night while staying in a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan. According to posts on Twitter, 30 players got their gear stolen that was worth “tens of thousands” of dollars. The team is on the road playing a weekend series against the Kalamazoo Growlers when the robbery occurred.
northernexpress.com
Stone Hunting on the Shores...and in the Stores
Petoskey stones, Leland Blues, and all the “gems” to find (or buy) Up North. There are a few things all northern Michigan visitors (and locals) love: soaking up the sun on a golden beach; noshing on fudge and ice cream from places like Kilwins or Murdick’s; sampling local restaurants; and exploring one-of-a-kind shops in search of souvenirs to commemorate their time in the North.
traverseticker.com
Will Traverse City Real Estate Remain Insulated From Larger Forces This Time Around?
After years of red-hot real estate activity, the housing market is finally showing signs of cooling off. Nationwide, rising interest rates, growing real estate inventory and fewer buyers are bringing about a sea change in a market that until recently felt like an out-of-control freight train. But are the days of wildly high prices and 12-buyer bidding wars over, or is this slowdown just a fluke? And just how much of an exception will popular markets like Traverse City be, if and when the economy dips into a recession?
Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever
Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
wbkb11.com
2022 Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon Underway
GRAYLING,MI- 93 pairs of canoe racers took to the rivers on Michigan in the 74th annual AuSable river canoe marathon. The 120 mile race takes competitors from Grayling to Oscoda in an overnight event that goes on for over 15 hours. Consumers Energy is now in its 8th year as...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Rising star violinist Randall Goosby performs with Interlochen students this weekend
26-year-old violinist Randall Goosby will perform Florence Price's Violin Concerto No. 2 with the World Youth Symphony Orchestra on Sunday. Goosby, who grew up in Memphis, became the youngest ever winner of the Sphinx Competition at 13 years old, just six years after he started playing. Now, his schedule is...
UpNorthLive.com
'Bearly' in the woods: Slew of bears spotted in Cedar
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan is blessed with some pretty awesome wildlife. Sometimes you have to go deep in the woods to witness it. Other times, as one Leelanau County woman found out, you just have to drive into town. At the Cedar River Coffee Company in beautiful...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Interlochen Arts Academy musical theatre program director Justin Lee Miller on Classical IPR
Justin Lee Miller is Interlochen's first-ever director of musical theatre programs. Next week, he'll launch his first-ever production here - the classic Cole Porter musical "Anything Goes." Justin's career spans both the Broadway and classical worlds, and he brings that expertise to bear as he trains a new generation of...
point2homes.com
0000 River, Gaylord, Otsego County, MI, 49735
1,000 Pound Statue of “World Famous Cow” Installed at Botanic Garden in Traverse City
The Botanic Garden in Traverse City welcomed a new addition on Friday in the form of a 1,000 pound cow statue. The statue is of a world famous cow called Colantha, and it’s part of the new Children’s Sensory Garden at Historic Barnes Park. Efforts for the new...
wcsx.com
Michigan Couple Loses $350,000 – Avoid This ATM Scam
Scammers are the worst. They often prey on the elderly and people who aren’t versed with modern technology, which is just so terrible. Now, an elderly Michigan couple has lost more than a third of a million dollars in an ATM and Bitcoin scam. Here’s how to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.
UpNorthLive.com
Road work announcements for Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Team Elmers has announced that the Keystone Roundabouts are now open. Elmers stated that the project was completed ten weeks ahead of schedule. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Road Commission has posted a statement on upcoming road work...
traverseticker.com
One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash
A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
