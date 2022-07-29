ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Buys More Than 4,000 Mega Millions Tickets For Team Members As Jackpot Jumps To $1.28 Billion

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and its parent company are going all in on the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. They made a big splash at Mike’s News Stand in South Philly and purchased more than 4,000 lottery tickets for team members across properties in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Maryland.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2 million.

“We saw this one billion dollar mark and we thought we’d give all of our team members across the Cordish Gaming division a chance to win,” Joe Billhimer, General Manager for Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia said.

Some workers at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia said if they won, they would pay off student loans, buy a car, take care of family, and other things.

The amount of tickets purchased comes out to more than $8,000.

If there’s a winner in the 4,000 tickets, the payout will be evenly divided amongst all the Live! team members. That comes out to about $250,000 for each employee before taxes.

But if they do hit, Billhimer is asking employees for one particular thing:

“Please show up for work tomorrow,” he said.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.

weaa.org

Thirteen Winning Tickets Sold In Maryland For Mega Millions

(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Lottery says a few lucky ticket-buyers took home extra cash following Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot. While no one won the big prize, more than a dozen locals won prizes of up to 30-thousand dollars. Eleven players won ten grand, one player won...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

WINNER: $150K Powerball Ticket Sold In Philly

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Philadelphia. The Powerball ticket for the Saturday, July 30 drawing was sold at Posh Fuel & Food on Ridge Avenue, state lottery officials said. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 4-17-57-58-68, and the red Powerball 12. Without...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold At 7-Eleven In Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — It’s not the big winner, but someone in Montgomery County won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white balls that were drawn, 13-36-45-57-67, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14. The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 226 West Germantown Pike in Norristown. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. A jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket for the July 29 drawing worth $1.337 billion was sold in Illinois. The Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated at $20 million, or $11.6 million cash for the Tuesday, Aug. 2 drawing.  
NORRISTOWN, PA
billypenn.com

A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age

Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sixers Proposal For New Arena In Center City Grows Larger With Plans To Acquire Greyhound Bus Terminal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers proposed new arena in Center City is already getting bigger. Eyewitness News confirms the Sixers plan to acquire the current site of the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert Street. Last month, the Sixers ownership announced their plans to build the new arena, calling it 76 Place at Market East. Acquiring the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert would expand the project and extra block and potentially close Filbert Street to traffic. A spokesperson with the project tells CBS3 they will work with Greyhound to help relocate the terminal. “Since the announcement on July 21, 76 Devcorp has been sharing proposed plans for an arena along Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets back to Cuthbert Street. As Greyhound provides a vital service for Philadelphia and given our proposed long-term investment in Center City, we will do everything we can to help the City and Greyhound develop a viable plan for the future. Fortunately, we’re in the very early stages of the project and no construction is proposed to start for 4 years,” a 76 Devcorp spokesperson said. For more info about the proposal, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Universal Birthday For All Rescue Pups Celebrated On August 1

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Did you celebrate your rescue pup Monday? If not, you better give them some extra treats because it’s Dogust 1st. Since a lot of owners don’t know their rescue dog’s actual birthdays, Aug. 1 is the universal birthday for all of the pups. Shelters around the country, including the Pennsylvania SPCA, are using the celebration as a chance to push for more adoptions. “There is such a need for homes for these adoptable animals, you know their intakes are up. Our adoptions are down,” PSPCA’s Public Relations Director Gillian Kocher said. The PSPCA says they’ll be pushing for more adoptions throughout the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Ocean City Holds Second Round Of Lifeguard Tryouts In Effort To Address Ongoing Lifeguard Shortage At Beaches, Pools Across New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – You have a chance to become a new lifeguard in Ocean City, New Jersey. Ocean City Beach Patrol held the second round of lifeguard tryouts Monday morning as part of an effort to address an ongoing lifeguard shortage affecting beaches and pools across the Jersey Shore. Before last year, Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) only held lifeguard tryouts in June, but Allan Karas, OCBP’s director of operations, said the August tryouts gave more opportunities to people who want to be a lifeguard, but who couldn’t make it to the June tryouts. “It’s just thinking about recruitment in...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey Working To Enhance Train Travel To NYC With Groundbreaking Of Portal North Bridge Construction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Train travel between Newark and New York is about to get faster. The Garden State broke ground on the Portal North Bridge Construction. Local, state and federal officials met to kick off the project. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy joined U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Cory Booker to discuss the investment. The $1.5 billion project is backed by New Jersey Transit, Amtrak and the Department of Transportation. It will double the bridge’s rail capacity and create over 8,000 jobs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mega Millions jackpot jumps again to $1.28 billion

PITTSBURGH — The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped again. The grand prize is estimated at about $1.28 billion with a cash value of roughly $747.2 million -- the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history. “It’s $10 for five tickets it’s well worth it for a billion dollars,” Michael...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike To Close Overnight Due To Bridge Work

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — We have a warning if you’re planning to take the Pennsylvania Turnpike overnight. The highway will be closed between Quakertown in Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley exit in Lehigh County from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. This is all for some bridge work. The closure is necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so crews can safely erect overhead bridge beams.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

