ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jim’s Steaks Fire: 2-Alarm Blaze Under Control After Hours-Long Battle In South Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3SIt_0gxaOkkq00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jim’s Steaks, the iconic cheesesteak shop in South Philadelphia, went up in flames Friday morning. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the massive fire.

Dozens are still without power in the neighborhood around 4th and South Streets Friday night. The owner is vowing to rebuild.

Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the steak shop on 4th and South Streets around 9:30 a.m.

The two-alarm fire was placed under control at 1:33 p.m. after more than four hours of work by fire crews.

“We’re very concerned about the structural stability of this building,” Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Theil said. “There really is almost no way to assess that.”

The restaurant features its iconic art decor exterior and is one of the best-known cheesesteak spots in Philadelphia. It’s been at the corner of South and 4th Streets for nearly 50 years.

Chopper 3 was over the scene Friday morning and CBS3 reporter Marcella Baietto says she counted more than a dozen fire trucks. More than 100 firefighters, medics and support personnel were also on the scene.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the back of the building for a few hours as of noon.

Christina Lawlor, the assistant manager of Jim’s, says 10 employees were prepping for a day of customers when she felt the air inside get hot.

“Around 9 o’clock I’ll say we looked up and we saw all this smoke coming from where the walk-in is so we shut the power off and evacuated the building,” Lawlor said.

She was full of emotion while watching the smoke pour from the windows.

“My boss is saying it is probably going to take some time, but every time I hear a window shatter my heart drops because it’s like this is my life,” Lawlor said. “This is how I provide, have all my co-workers, we’re like a family in there and now it’s like our second home is burning down.”

Lawlor says she believes an issue with the AC unit might’ve caused the fire and doesn’t think anyone was hurt.

The fire department says it’s too early to determine the cause of the fire, but problems likely stemmed from issues with the HVAC and duct systems.

“The fire we believe is confined to the building on 4th and South. It’s essentially what we believe is it’s moving through the heating ventilation and air conditioning system,” Theil said.

A nearby resident says this is a huge loss for the community.

“Hopefully, they’ll rebuild and things will come back to life,” resident Steve Weissman said.

By Friday evening, Philadelphia Gas Works was working to turn off gas in front of Jim’s while many residents and businesses on South Street and along 4th Street had to deal with having no power for most of the day and into the night.

“Just waiting for the power. We lost power. And lots of people on this street lost power today,” South Street resident and co-owner of Mexi-talian Grill Fernando Cristobal said.

Cristobal lives above his restaurant, which is across the street from Jim’s.

“We want the fridge to turn on and stuff like that so I don’t get any bad stuff otherwise I’ll have to throw it away and lose a day. I lost a day already,” he said.

Friday’s fire represents the latest blow to residents and businesses here following the June shooting which claimed the lives of three people. Business has slowed since, and now this.

“It’s bad for everybody. All the people around us, we talk about it and we’re like this summer has been crazy. It’s been bad,” Cristobal said.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe and Marcella Baietto contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Electrical Wiring Deemed Cause Of Fire That Torched Iconic Jim’s Steaks In South Philadelphia, Fire Marshal’s Office Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Electrical wiring has been determined as the cause of a fire that broke out at Jim’s Steaks in South Philadelphia, the fire marshal’s office announced on Monday. The owner of the iconic Philadelphia steak shop, Ken Silver, is assessing the damage from the devastating fire. UPDATE: The Fire Marshal's Office determined the cause to be electrical wiring. — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) August 1, 2022 He says he is scheduled to meet with his insurance adjuster on Monday to determine what it will take to rebuild. In the immediate aftermath of the fire, the owner of Jim’s vowed to rebuild the iconic cheesesteak...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jim’s Steaks Won’t Have To Be Demolished After 2-Alarm Fire, Owner Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jim’s Steaks is usually packed on a Saturday, but the South Street staple is quiet after a fire on Friday. Now, the focus turns to the structure and what it will take for the sizzle and smells of the grill to return. CBS3 spoke with the owner of Jim’s Steaks who is very optimistic and said he received some good news. Despite all the damage, he tells CBS3 the building does not need to be demolished after the city’s Licenses & Inspections Department inspected the property. They determined the building is still structurally sound after Friday’s fire. But the two-alarm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Crews Working To Repair Water Main Break In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Center City. The Philadelphia Water Department responded to 18th and Cherry Streets Sunday morning. Workers have shut down a 12-inch water main. CBS3 was told there are no reports of customers without water. No word on how long it will take to repair the damage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Just Blaze
CBS Philly

Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike To Close Overnight Due To Bridge Work

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — We have a warning if you’re planning to take the Pennsylvania Turnpike overnight. The highway will be closed between Quakertown in Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley exit in Lehigh County from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. This is all for some bridge work. The closure is necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so crews can safely erect overhead bridge beams.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Car Crashes Through Forks Township Home, No Injuries Reported

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car crashed through a Northampton County home on Saturday night and amazingly no one was injured. The incident happened in Forks Township along Sullivans Trail. Video shows the car wedge halfway into the front of the home. Credit: CBS3 Officials say no one was inside the house at the time and the driver is okay. There is no word on what led to the collision at this time.  
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Jim’s Steaks owner vows to rebuild after destructive two-alarm fire

Jim’s Steaks, a landmark at 4th and South streets, was severely damaged in a two-alarm fire, but the owner is vowing to rebuild the culinary icon. Assistant manager Christina Lawlor knew there were problems when she went in to start the business day shortly after 7 a.m. “It was...
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Woman, Man Hospitalized, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot twice in the head during a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2100 block of North Darien Street around 9:45 a.m. Police say the woman was sitting in her burgundy Hyundai when she got shot. She was placed in extremely critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police. The second victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot once in the ear and right arm while standing next to the woman’s car, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Police say they’re searching for a woman in her 20s in connection with the shooting. She was wearing a peach top and black shorts, according to police. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philadelphia#South Street#Steaks#Air Conditioning#Food Drink#4th Streets#Hvac Duct
CBS Philly

Man, Mother Attacked By Their Own Dog In Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and his mother were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by their own dog in Kensington. The vicious attack happened at a home on East Tioga Street. Police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, a man who lives at the home got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend in the basement. The dog became agitated and attacked the man’s mother, biting her multiple times. The son tried to get control of the dog. The dog in turn attacked him biting mostly his arm. Police say the dog is a pit bull. Animal control removed the dog from the home and the mother and son were transported to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition. Police say the son is right now undergoing surgery on his arm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Parishioners Return To Services At Grace Episcopal Church In Port Richmond After Fire Destroyed Steeple

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia congregation held services Sunday morning, less than a week after a fire destroyed its steeple. They call themselves the little church with the big heart determined to not let tragedy deter their mission to worship. Parishioners of Grace Episcopal Church in Port Richmond gathered for Sunday morning services as they always do, but this week was no ordinary one for this faith community. “I cried, I cried,” Shirley Litchendorf, a parishioner, said. Monday afternoon, just after 4 p.m., lightning struck the steeple of the 125-year-old structure, setting it on fire. “Years ago they covered up a bell it became...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Philly

10-Month-Old Baby Girl Shot Following Argument In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 10-month-old baby girl remains hospitalized at St. Christopher’s Hospital in Kensington after she was shot in the hand. Police say an argument happened Sunday morning after a family was celebrating a wedding. The mother tells CBS3 she was holding her baby when shots were fired and had she not run and ducked for cover, she fears this could have been a much different story. As of right now, the shooter has not been arrested, but the baby’s mom tells Eyewitness News it was her new stepdad who allegedly started shooting early Sunday morning. “It happened so fast, I didn’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bridgeton Police Searching For 2 Men In Connection With Fatal Shooting At Maple Gardens Apartment Complex

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a man at the Maple Gardens apartment complex in Bridgeton. Police say they’ve issued warrants for the arrest of Ryan A. Askins and Desmond L. Bethel in the murder of 36-year-old Herbert E. Lee. on Saturday morning. Askins, 29, is wanted for murder and weapons offenses. Police say his last known address is Fayette Street in Bridgeton. Bethlel, also 29-years-old, is wanted on weapons offenses. Authorities say he is last known at Cohansey Street.   Millville Police issued an additional warrant against Askins. Police and detectives...
BRIDGETON, NJ
CBS Philly

Main Line Animal Rescue Asking For Donations To Help Corgi That Got Shot In Face

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Main Line Animal Rescue is asking for donations to care for Arthur. The corgi was shot between the eyes and left for dead in Lancaster County. Fortunately, the bullet missed his brain, but caused damage to his air passages and mouth. There is hope that Arthur will make a full recovery, but he’ll need specialty care to remove bullet fragments. CBS3 has been told that Arthur’s breathing has improved and chicken nuggets seem to be his favorite food. The Pennsylvania SPCA’s humane law enforcement team is investigating. Click here to donate to Main Line Animal Rescue.
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
70K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy