Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsThe new buyers of the Denver Broncos are aware of the obvious: Most NFL teams are owned by wealthy, white men.State of play: That's a concern for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who said earlier this year he wanted diversity among the Broncos new ownership group.A week before the formal vote on the $4.65 billion purchase, the new ownership group led by Rob Walton and the Penner family — both tied to the Walmart fortune — is working to meet the request.The latest: On Tuesday, the buyers added Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton to their team.The 37-year-old...

