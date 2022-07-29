ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Iconic broadcaster Vin Scully, who serenaded baseball fans with his voice for nearly seven decades as the radio soundtrack for Los Dodgers Dodgers games, has died, the team said. He was 94. The Dodgers said Scully died Tuesday night at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

Denver Broncos diversify star-studded ownership team ahead of NFL vote on sale

Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsThe new buyers of the Denver Broncos are aware of the obvious: Most NFL teams are owned by wealthy, white men.State of play: That's a concern for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who said earlier this year he wanted diversity among the Broncos new ownership group.A week before the formal vote on the $4.65 billion purchase, the new ownership group led by Rob Walton and the Penner family — both tied to the Walmart fortune — is working to meet the request.The latest: On Tuesday, the buyers added Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton to their team.The 37-year-old...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy