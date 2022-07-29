Rumble on the River Bass Team Tournament Could Net You $5,000

In Hope Arkansas and you can go for free with just the free Power 95-9 app. The doors open at 9 AM and Uncle Kracker takes the stage at 8:30 PM. All you need to do is download our free app and message us that you want to win the tickets. That is all you have to do to get entered. We will pick five winners. They will each get a pair of tickets for the Uncle Kracker Concert We will announce the winners on Thursday morning August 11th.

HOPE, AR ・ 8 DAYS AGO