Rumble on the River Bass Team Tournament Could Net You $5,000

Ouachita County Fair to take place from August 10th to August 13th
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — From August 10, 2022, to August 13, 2022, the Ouachita County Fair will take place at the Ouachita County Recreational Center located at 2708 Mount Holly Road in Camden, Ark. The schedule of the fair will take place as follows: August 10, 2022 10 AM: Poultry & Rabbits 6 PM: […]
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
Woman, minor dead after crash in Hot Spring County, troopers say
A crash in Hot Spring County on Sunday afternoon left an 80-year-old woman and a minor dead, troopers said. A preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police states Rebecca Welday of Pearcy and a passenger, an unidentified minor, died after the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. They were traveling north...
9 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in August
There are nine Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in August 2022. The Arkadelphian includes mugshots when they are available. They are:. Daniel A. Churchwell. Daniel Churchwell, 27, is serving a three-year sentence at the Ouachita River...
Unidentified body found floating in Hope pond by ARDOT worker early this morning
A white middle-aged male dead body was found early this morning floating in a pond behind the former Marcus Twin Cinema on Highway 29 in Hope by an Arkansas Department of Transportation worker, who phoned in his report at 7:28 a.m. “We do have some indication of who it may...
Arkansas man allegedly uses two-year-old son as human shield
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, at 4 PM, El Dorado Police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of Champagnolle Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers made contact with the driver at which time the driver sped away […]
Hope Watermelon Festival
In Hope Arkansas and you can go for free with just the free Power 95-9 app. The doors open at 9 AM and Uncle Kracker takes the stage at 8:30 PM. All you need to do is download our free app and message us that you want to win the tickets. That is all you have to do to get entered. We will pick five winners. They will each get a pair of tickets for the Uncle Kracker Concert We will announce the winners on Thursday morning August 11th.
Man dies when train hits vehicle
A Cleveland County man died Friday when the vehicle he was driving was hit by a train. Jay Warner, 37, of Rison, was driving a 2017 Nissan south on Main Street in Rison and entering a rail crossing where the Nissan was hit by an oncoming westbound train. The vehicle came to rest on the north side of the crossing, according to a preliminary report by State Police.
Win The Watermelon Idol Contest in Hope, Ar And Open for Uncle Kracker
Do you love to sing? Do you have what it takes to be the next Watermelon Idol? Here's your chance to win the title and then open for Uncle Kracker at the Hope Watermelon Festival. It's the annual Watermelon Idol Singing Competition and it's big. This is the premiere singing...
Happy Birthday Joe Purcell! Friday marked 99 years since his birth
Friday marked a special local historical occasion: On this Day in Arkansas History – June 29, 1923 – 99 Years Ago – Joe Purcell was born in Warren (Bradley County). Purcell was a lawyer and politician who shocked the political establishment in 1966 by defeating the state’s colorful attorney general, Bruce Bennett, in the Democratic primary. Although Purcell never realized his dream of becoming governor, he was elected attorney general twice and lieutenant governor three times during his political career. He was a colorful raconteur and usually had a pipe going. Thanks to Encyclopedia of Arkansas. He was acting Governor for 6 Days between the administration of David Pryor and Bill Clinton.
Ghostly Sightings Reported at Newton House Museum in Arkansas
Have you ever been to the Newton House Museum in El Dorado, Arkansas? Word has it that the museum may have more than old relics there, Ghosts!. According to a report from this website, GhostAholics are paranormal investigators based in Central Arkansas and after spending the night in the two-hundred-year-old house they captured some very interesting things in the Newton House Museum.
Free Grab-N-Go Meals for Kids Continue Through Harvest Food Bank
Harvest Regional Food Bank is the recipient of new Summer Feeding Waivers for 2022 which allows their sites to offer Grab-N-Go, or Parent Pick-Up Meals, for all children 18 and under. Parents/guardians can now pick up meals without their child being present. However, they must sign a form stating that the meals are for eligible children in their care and will only receive one meal for each child per day.
