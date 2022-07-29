Brookings area law enforcement searching for suspect in Saturday stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One man is behind bars and another man is hurt following a shooting in central Sioux Falls. Police say it happened Saturday morning in the area of 11th and Summit. Authorities say a car drove into the neighborhood and fired a gun over 20 times.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO