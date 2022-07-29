Brookings area law enforcement searching for suspect in Saturday stabbing

drgnews.com
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police surround suspect’s car to serve a warrant, avoid pursuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police strategically waited for the suspect to stop before surrounding his car to avoid a pursuit and serve his warrant. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said police recognized the suspect driving a car. Officers waited for the suspect to stop on his own before having multiple patrol cars circle his car, to avoid a pursuit. After investigating the suspect’s car, police found some meth.
KELOLAND TV
Janitor’s invention; fatal crash; Sturgis preps
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One man is behind bars and another man is hurt following a shooting in central Sioux Falls. Police say it happened Saturday morning in the area of 11th and Summit. Authorities say a car drove into the neighborhood and fired a gun over 20 times.
dakotanewsnow.com
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man is in custody after leading a lengthy pursuit and almost running over officers while driving through a crime scene where a shooting took place. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, a man sustained...
dakotanewsnow.com
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man is facing multiple charges after crashing a car into a gas station. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man was driving south on Minnesota avenue and tried to turn left onto 41st street. The driver did not complete the turn but instead drove through a gas station parking lot, hitting a gas pump before hitting the front of the building.
KELOLAND TV
Bryant man arrested after crash west of Lake Norden
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 32-year-old man is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened west of Lake Norden, on County Road 446 and 194th Street. Their investigation determined that the crash happened during...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges after firing over 20 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing multiple charges after firing over 20 bullets while driving a car in a residential area. Sioux Falls police reported on Saturday around 9:45 a.m., that a car pulled up near a group of people in central Sioux Falls, and the driver started firing a gun. Investigators later found 22 shell casings at the scene. Witnesses described the suspect to police. Officers were able to pull the car over near 41st and Kiwanis.
KELOLAND TV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars tonight after a crash in south-central Sioux Falls. Police say it happened in the area of 41st and Minnesota early Saturday morning. Investigators say 26-year-old Jeremiah Hudson was turning onto 41st Street when he hit a gas...
KELOLAND TV
Updates on weekend shootings; Staying safe while boating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We’re learning new information about a pair of weekend shootings, and a police pursuit, in Sioux Falls. First-responders rescued a...
KELOLAND TV
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with extra information from the state Dept. of Public Safety. Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.
KELOLAND TV
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting near downtown Sioux Falls, followed by a pursuit that led to an arrest. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday near the Lucky Lady Casino, off 11th Street, west of downtown. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Police investigating two separate shootings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened within hours of each other. The first happened during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning near the Lucky Lady Casino in Sioux Falls. Police have yet to release any official details.
gowatertown.net
Watertown home damaged in Monday night fire (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Fire damaged a Watertown home Monday night. Fire crews were called to 2316 Grant Drive at 7:30. KWAT News talked with acting Battalion Chief Jake Jorgenson about what crews found when they first arrived on scene…. They searched the interior of the home to ensure the flames...
kelo.com
Driver crashes into gas pumps and building at Sioux Falls convenience store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls convenience store is grateful their fire suppression system worked. Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor posted video on their Facebook page of a crash in their parking lot early this morning. In the video, a car can be seen crashing into the gas pumps causing an explosion and then hitting the building. The driver can be seen running from the scene. According to the post, Sioux Falls police later apprehended the individual.
brookingsradio.com
Arrow Shot into Vehicle Tire
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says someone shot an arrow into the tire of a vehicle. It happened sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning of this week on the 3200 block of Western Avenue South in Brookings. A 2013 Chevy Equinox was parked at the owner’s residence when it occurred. The Sheriff’s Office says the arrow caused $100 damage.
KELOLAND TV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who was seen attempting to open doors to cars and residences in southeast Sioux Falls throughout the week of July 23-29. Police say the individual has been reported to have been...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspicious person tries to open doors in southeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for help identifying a person of interest after receiving multiple reports of a person trying to open doors to residences and cars in southeast Sioux Falls. Sargent Sean Kooistra said the reports started coming in on July 23....
KELOLAND TV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for a man who broke into a business early Friday morning. At 4 a.m. officers got a report of an alarm going off at a business near falls park. No one was in the building when police arrived, but several bottles...
Open Letter To Sioux Falls Garbage Trucks: Stop Waking Me Up
Disclaimer: Sanitation workers work especially hard to keep cities clean, particularly in Sioux Falls. This is just a personal, friendly suggestion to adjust their pick-up times. When you work early in the morning like me, sleeping in is truly a gift. You cherish every minute of that sleep. It's pretty...
The 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Sioux Falls
As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so do its neighborhoods. And with that growth comes an uptick in crime. That being said, Sioux Falls is one of the safer mid-sized cities in the entire country. But there are a few neighborhoods that have seen an increase in crime in recent years.
KELOLAND TV
Janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s...
