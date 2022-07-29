Crypto contagion deters investors in near term, but fundamentals stay strong

cointelegraph.com
CoinTelegraph
Croatian retail giant sees rise in crypto payments despite the bear market
Payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) have been on the rise at Croatia’s largest supermarket chain Konzum this year despite the ongoing bear market. After debuting crypto payments in 2021, Konzum has seen an increase in purchases made with crypto payments, the firm’s director of business applications Ines Barbir told Cointelegraph.
CoinTelegraph
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, BNB, UNI, FIL, THETA
Bitcoin (BTC) has made a strong comeback in the month of July and is on track for its best monthly gains since October 2021. The sharp recovery in Bitcoin and several altcoins pushed the Crypto Fear and Greed Index to 42/100 on July 30, its highest level since April 6.
CoinTelegraph
How one crypto insurer came to the rescue when UST depegged
The collapse of LUNA and UST marked a new low point for the crypto industry during the current bear market — but it wasn't all bad news. In fact, 155 investors managed to survive the collapse unscathed after having the foresight to take out an insurance policy that protected them.
CoinTelegraph
Ether creates history as key metric in ETH options exceeds Bitcoin by 32%
Ether (ETH) has taken over Bitcoin (BTC) in the options market for the first time in history as the open interest (OI) of Deribit Ether options, with a value of $5.6 billion, exceeded the OI of Bitcoin options worth $4.6 billion by 32%. OI is calculated by adding all the...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 8/1: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, AVAX
After strong monthly gains in July, Bitcoin (BTC) and the altcoins have started the new month on a tentative note. Even the United States equities markets have started August on a soft note. Is the bottom in?. BofA Securities head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy Savita Subramanian said in...
CoinTelegraph
Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen exits crypto startup Radkl amid bear market: Report
Steve Cohen, the founder of hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, has reportedly exited his investment in crypto trading firm Radkl. According to a Tuesday report from Bloomberg citing a Radkl spokesperson, Cohen has reduced his exposure to crypto investments following his exiting the trading firm. However, the spokesperson reportedly said Radkl was still “extremely well capitalized with its current investors” and was continuing to grow.
CoinTelegraph
Country-specific crypto markets a bad idea, CZ says after gov’t talks
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has highlighted the shortcomings of segregated cryptocurrency markets after recent talks with governments from different countries. The global cryptocurrency exchange’s CEO has become increasingly involved in policy discussions with various governments as Binance continues its global expansion. Binance most recently obtained a license to operate in Spain, Italy and Dubai to add to a global list of countries it now operates in.
CoinTelegraph
Cleaning up crypto: How much enforcement is too much?
Many blockchain companies now believe that regulation is inevitable, but there’s a growing debate over where to draw the line between protecting users and strangling the lifeblood out of the industry — or forcing it outside the United States. “Whether we like it or not, regulation is coming,”...
European shares slip ahead of economic data; Avast soars
Aug 3 (Reuters) - European shares fell in early trading on Wednesday ahead of key business growth data, while broader markets weighed the potential fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
CoinTelegraph
GameFi and Metaverse least affected by Terra debacle: Report
Blockchain gaming and the Metaverse have managed to “sidestep” the “Lehman brothers-like” collapse of Terra in May — though decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) haven’t been so lucky, a report says. In a Friday report from decentralized application (DApp) data aggregator DappRadar,...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price clips $23K on Pelosi Taiwan visit as trading range persists
Bitcoin (BTC) saw volatility after the Aug. 2 Wall Street open amid ongoing market reactions to tensions between the United States and China. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD spiking above $23,000 on the day as news came in that Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, had landed in Taipei, Taiwan after warnings of retaliation from Beijing.
Market Volatility Increases As Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks settled lower after a volatile session on Tuesday amid increasing tensions between the US and China following House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. All the three major indices settled in the red zone, with the blue-chip Dow Jones recording the worst performance. The safe-haven US dollar, however,...
Commerzbank sees energy and growth 'clouds' after Q2 profit beat
FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) swung on Wednesday to a bigger-than-expected second-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest rates and commission income, and confirmed it was on track to meet its profit target despite "clouds" on the horizon.
CoinTelegraph
FCA cracks down on the ads of high-risk assets, but not crypto
The British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) demands clearer and more prominent risk warnings from the companies marketing high-risk investments. Certain investment incentives, such as refer a friend bonus, will be banned altogether. In a note published on Aug. 1, the FCA has finalized stronger rules to “help tackle misleading adverts...
CoinTelegraph
Tether supply starts to increase after three-month decline
The world’s largest stablecoin, Tether (USDT), has expanded its circulating supply following almost three months of reductions, in what could be a sign the crypto markets are slowly recovering. The first mint in almost three months occurred on Friday, and there have been three more, with the latest on...
CoinTelegraph
Rock on, Gibraltar: Pro-crypto regulation pulls Binance and big players
Gibraltar's 6.8-square-kilometer territory houses 35,000 people and several large international crypto companies. The British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, ruled by the United Kingdom and an important gateway to Europe, is an attractive jurisdiction for distributed ledger technologies (DLT) or simply crypto. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is now hiring...
CoinTelegraph
$200M BitGet BTC-USDT protection fund hints at investor-centric trend
With the ultimate goal to regain investor confidence amid a prolonged bear market, crypto derivatives exchange Bitget launched a $200 million fund to safeguard users’ assets. Bitget joins the growing list of crypto companies, such as Binance, that have taken an investor-centric approach to gain investors’ trust via protection funds.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin bulls defend $23K amid warning bear market rally 'alive and well'
Bitcoin (BTC) tested $23,000 as support on the Aug. 1 Wall Street open with key moving averages in focus. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as bulls and bears battled for control amid a tight trading range. Bitcoin had inspired with its highest weekly close since mid-June...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto miner Digihost plans to move rigs from New York to Alabama
Digihost, a United States-based cryptocurrency mining company, has announced plans to move part of its fleet from New York to Alabama in an effort to lower energy costs. In a Tuesday announcement, Digihost said its 55-megawatt (MW) facility in Alabama — which the company acquired in June — will host some of its crypto miners from New York, leading to lower operating costs. According to the mining firm, it aims to have a hashing capacity of 28 MW at the Alabama facility by the fourth quarter of 2022, and 55 MW by the second quarter of 2023.
CoinTelegraph
Aave devs propose freezing Fantom integration, citing lack of traction and potential vulnerability
On Tuesday, Marc Zeller, integration lead at decentralized finance (DeFi) borrowing and lending protocol Aave, proposed to freeze the platform's v3 Fantom market. Created in 2018, Fantom is a directed acrylic graph smart contract platform that provides DeFi services and on which Aave is currently bridged. Zeller explained the rationale...
