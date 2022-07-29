www.northernexpress.com
Little Bay Live!
Presented by the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra. Today features a duo with Hannah Harris, fiddle, & John Warstler, guitar.
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
Vespers Concert
"Basie! Bublé! Brass!" Count Basie, the blues, & music made popular by Michael Bublé, along with several brass quintet baubles.
"Back to School Shoes"
New shoes & socks for kids (toddler to teen), eye exams & glasses (if needed), school supplies & more. Call to register: 947-2055.
Photography Display by Patricia McCleery
See Patricia’s photographs of Michigan carnivorous plants on display through July. 231-331-4318.
Four Seasons Celebrate East Jordan & Beyond
Featuring the paintings of Karen Kimmell, Lori Feldpausch, Steve Toonman, & Teresa McGill. Open every Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm, through Aug. 19.
