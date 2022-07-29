ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Bay Live!

Presented by the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra. Today features a duo with Hannah Harris, fiddle, & John Warstler, guitar.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
northernexpress.com

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Vespers Concert

"Basie! Bublé! Brass!" Count Basie, the blues, & music made popular by Michael Bublé, along with several brass quintet baubles.
BAY VIEW, MI
northernexpress.com

"Back to School Shoes"

New shoes & socks for kids (toddler to teen), eye exams & glasses (if needed), school supplies & more. Call to register: 947-2055.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
Petoskey, MI
