Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Violin soloist Randall Goosby & Basque National Orchestra Music Director Robert Trevino join the World Youth Symphony Orchestra as they perform their fifth concert of the season. The program will include Igor Stravinsky’s "The Rite of Spring" & Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring Goosby as soloist.

INTERLOCHEN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO