Little Bay Live!
Presented by the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra. Today features a duo with Hannah Harris, fiddle, & John Warstler, guitar.
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
"On The Precipice"
A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
Four Seasons Celebrate East Jordan & Beyond
Featuring the paintings of Karen Kimmell, Lori Feldpausch, Steve Toonman, & Teresa McGill. Open every Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm, through Aug. 19.
Photography Display by Patricia McCleery
See Patricia’s photographs of Michigan carnivorous plants on display through July. 231-331-4318.
Vespers Concert
"Basie! Bublé! Brass!" Count Basie, the blues, & music made popular by Michael Bublé, along with several brass quintet baubles.
Eurasian Milfoil & Lake Leelanau
Performing Arts Center, Leland Public School, Leland. Head of the Lake Association, Brian Price & Annalise Povolo will discuss this invasive plant affecting Lake Leelanau, the danger it poses & what is being done about it. Details on website.
World Youth Symphony Orchestra: Robert Trevino, Conductor
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Violin soloist Randall Goosby & Basque National Orchestra Music Director Robert Trevino join the World Youth Symphony Orchestra as they perform their fifth concert of the season. The program will include Igor Stravinsky’s "The Rite of Spring" & Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring Goosby as soloist.
