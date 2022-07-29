Register for the event by printing and completing the Community Yard Sale Permit and emailing it to [email protected] or stopping by the City Administration Office Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. All permits must be received by 12:00 PM on Thursday, September 8th. Participation is Free, but a PERMIT IS REQUIRED.

FORT WRIGHT, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO