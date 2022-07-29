breakingandentering.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Rapper Lil Durk injured during performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza
CHICAGO - Rapper Lil Durk was injured during his performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday. Video posted on social media shows pyrotechnics exploding right in front of him. On Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo of himself with a bandage over one eye and the message: "Due to...
Lollapalooza Music Festival a headache for some, a blessing to others
CHICAGO — Some commuters may be frustrated with the extra traffic that Lollapalooza brings with it every year, but businesses around Chicago are thankful for the economic boon the festival provides. There are estimated to be more than 100,000 people attending Lollapalooza each day to see up to 170 music acts perform across nine different […]
flipboard.com
Lollapalooza Day 3: Cochise defies the heat, swelling crowds stop Lil Durk’s show
Image 1 of 66 Fans watch Lil Durk on Day 3 of the Lollapalooza music festival on July 30, 2022, in Chicago's Grant Park. (Raquel Zaldivar / Chicago Tribune) By Saturday, Lollapalooza hits its stride. The main thoroughfare along Columbus Drive was busy early and often as soon as the first acts reached …
On Milwaukee
6 awesome images from day one of Lollapalooza 2022
Lollapalooza returned to Chicago’s Grant Park on Thursday, boasting performances from names like Metallica, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Green Day, J. Cole, Lil Baby and many more through the four-day weekend. With another great lineup of some of the biggest established and emerging names across all genres, live...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rooftop Cinema Club brings classic films to Fulton Market
You can enjoy classic movies like The Princess Bride, Dirty Dancing and Friday on a rooftop in Fulton Market.
wgnradio.com
Exploring the new Carlucci Chicago
President of Carlucci Hospitality Group, Joe Carlucci, and Chef Dana Heffernan joined WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the first few months of his new restaurant, Carlucci Chicago located at 400 E. Randolph. They addressed Chef Dana’s “audition” for Joe and his experience prior to working at Carlucci Chicago, the collaborative process they go through to create the menu, the items on the current menu, and more!
A Hands-On Harry Potter Experience is Coming to Chicago
If you can't make it to Florida or California for the Universal Studios Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks, no worries! You can have a one-of-a-kind Harry Potter experience much closer to home!. A new pop-up experience called "Magic at Play" is headed to Chicago later on this year....
wgnradio.com
Classic Chicago commercials, legendary pitchpeople and memorable jingles only Chicagoans know
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
spotonillinois.com
Illinois ticket sole winner of $1.28 MegaMillions jackpot
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Kid-Friendly Brunch Spots in Chicagoland
Remember the days of sleeping in, rolling out of bed and heading out for leisurely brunch? Those times may be long gone now that kids are in the picture, but a fun weekend brunch is still possible. These Chicagoland spots cater to both the mimosa crowd and the sippy cup...
The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in July 2022
To keep tabs on every Chicago restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past thirty (or so).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw headline Windy City Smokeout country music festival at United Center
Windy City Smokeout returns to United Center next weekend.
The Museum of Ice Cream opens in Chicago
There are museums for art, science even architecture. You can add ice cream to the list. And let’s say it a yummy good time.
napervillelocal.com
Naperville suitor gets the boot after rejecting a rose offered by one of the ‘Bachelorette’ ladies
Termayne Harper, one of two Naperville men competing for love on the reality show “The Bachelorette,” packed his bags to head home at the end of the third episode that aired Monday on ABC. The 28-year-old was a casualty of a season that features two women — best...
Our Chicago: Lollapalooza's impact on tourism and businesses
The President & CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association says most of their hotels were sold out for Lollapalooza weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chicagostarmedia.com
New Buffalo can be friends getaway or romantic retreat
To some, New Buffalo, Mich., a quiet escape an hour east of Chicago, could be labeled as quaint. But quaint doesn’t quite do the town justice. Not when you factor all the wonderful lodging and dining experiences that await you in this peaceful lakeshore town. New Buffalo will more...
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Eats: Riverside and Brookfield
WGN Radio is showcasing the neighboring communities of Riverside and Brookfield this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Riverside and Brookfield video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in July.
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Marist kicks off inaugural Southside SummerFest
An inaugural music festival on the Southside brought live bands, food vendors and more to the Marist High School’s football stadium this past weekend. The premier coed Catholic college preparatory high school, 4200 W. 115th St. in Chicago, hosted its first-ever Southside SummerFest on Saturday, July 23. “The last...
Comments / 0