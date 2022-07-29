Inside the race to pass major deal on health care costs, climate

www.today.com
Build Back Manchin: Democrats reach deal on major climate and health care bill
Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer worth hundreds of billions of dollars to lower prescription drug prices, raise taxes, combat climate change and invest in renewable energy. The bill represents a slimmer version of a massive domestic spending plan dubbed...
What's in Senate Democrats' new health care, climate and tax proposal
Washington — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, surprised Washington this week with their announcement of a deal on a spending package that aims to address health care costs, combat climate change and tackle the deficit. An agreement on the...
Big things in Democrats’ budget reconciliation package
Details of Democrats’ reconciliation bill grew into greater focus yesterday as lawmakers and advocates continue to review the contents of the 700-plus pages of legislation. The bulk of the $369 billion for climate would go to clean energy tax credits that aim to bolster technologies like nuclear, carbon capture, hydrogen, renewables and energy storage. The bill has the potential to reduce emissions by 40 percent compared with 2005 levels by 2030, backers say.
Biden hails key Democrat’s support for $430 billion spending bill on climate and health care
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin unveiled a long-anticipated reconciliation package that would invest hundreds of billions of dollars to combat climate change, prescription drug pricing reform and tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations. Democratic senators want to move fast to pass it but will need the whole caucus on board and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema still has not said how she will vote. Meanwhile, Republicans are arguing that new spending will only make inflation worse.July 28, 2022.
Democrats focus on bill to reduce deficit, fund health care and fight climate change
A vote on the Senate's Inflation Reduction Act could come as early as next week. While the last-minute bill covers a lot of ground, many of the Democrats' top priorities fell to the wayside during secret negotiations between Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin. CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne joined Vladimir Duthiers and Christina Ruffini to discuss what's in, what's out and what's next for the legislation.
Joe Manchin says he wants Congress to pass climate programs after he tanked passage of climate programs
Manchin's swerving positions is fueling Democratic criticism that he had strung the party along on negotiations to lock in Biden's agenda.
Susan Collins: Democrats’ Climate Deal May Doom Bipartisan Efforts On Same-Sex Marriage
The GOP senator said the surprise move by Democrats could make it harder to convince fellow Republicans to get on board.
Republicans set politics aside for a day and joined Democrats inwishing Joe Biden well amid a Covid diagnosis.
And here's Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), chair of the Senate Republican messaging apparatus:. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sent along his best wishes as well. Two Republicans voted present: Reps. Mike Kelly (Pa.) and Bob Gibbs (Ohio). “My home state is trying to ban exceptions for women who have been...
Forget Manchin, American voters are ‘biggest, most reliable killer’ of climate agenda: Washington Post column
In her latest piece, Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell argued that critics shouldn’t solely focus the blame on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for current inaction on climate change, it’s the fault of American "voters." Rampell’s Tuesday column, titled, "Manchin wasn’t the only one to kill climate action," declared...
‘Holy s--t’: Surprise Senate deal sets stage for record climate change package
An aggressive effort to sway Sen. Joe Manchin managed to salvage a package that its authors say will help drive sharp cuts in greenhouse gases.
Democrats pummel Joe Manchin for dealing a serious blow to Biden's climate agenda: 'It's infuriating'
Democrats are lighting up Manchin after he moved to obstruct their climate agenda. One Senate Democrat "questioned" whether Manchin should chair a key energy panel. Manchin maintains he's open to cut a deal on a climate bill later without committing. Some fellow Senate Democrats have had enough of Joe Manchin.
‘I will not back down’: Biden vows executive action if Senate cannot pass climate bill – as it happened
President urges Senate to pass legislation amid Manchin opposition
Joe Biden Urges Democrats To Take Manchin's Offer, Punt On Climate Spending
The president is bowing to reality following objections to his agenda from conservative West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin.
What's in the Democrats' climate and energy legislation
The bill, dubbed the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,” would spend nearly $370 billion on a raft of tax credits to help stimulate adoption of clean energy technologies.
Officials announce unexpected climate and tax deal
In a surprise move, Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced a historic deal on climate, energy and health care costs – a major breakthrough for President Biden. Chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has details on the unexpected compromise.
