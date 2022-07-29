ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the race to pass major deal on health care costs, climate

 2 days ago
eenews.net

Big things in Democrats’ budget reconciliation package

Details of Democrats’ reconciliation bill grew into greater focus yesterday as lawmakers and advocates continue to review the contents of the 700-plus pages of legislation. The bulk of the $369 billion for climate would go to clean energy tax credits that aim to bolster technologies like nuclear, carbon capture, hydrogen, renewables and energy storage. The bill has the potential to reduce emissions by 40 percent compared with 2005 levels by 2030, backers say.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Biden hails key Democrat’s support for $430 billion spending bill on climate and health care

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin unveiled a long-anticipated reconciliation package that would invest hundreds of billions of dollars to combat climate change, prescription drug pricing reform and tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations. Democratic senators want to move fast to pass it but will need the whole caucus on board and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema still has not said how she will vote. Meanwhile, Republicans are arguing that new spending will only make inflation worse.July 28, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kristen Welker
CBS News

Democrats focus on bill to reduce deficit, fund health care and fight climate change

A vote on the Senate's Inflation Reduction Act could come as early as next week. While the last-minute bill covers a lot of ground, many of the Democrats' top priorities fell to the wayside during secret negotiations between Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin. CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne joined Vladimir Duthiers and Christina Ruffini to discuss what's in, what's out and what's next for the legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Colorado emerging as top Senate target for Republicans

The GOP's path to a Senate majority could run through Colorado if other Trump-endorsed Republican candidates end up blowing winnable races. What's happening: Construction company owner Joe O'Dea, the GOP's nominee against Sen. Michael Bennet, is a political unicorn for the party at a time when Republican voters prefer MAGA-aligned candidates.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Growing homelessness among baby boomers

A growing number of baby boomers are experiencing homelessness amid rising rents and inflation. The number of homeless people over 55 is expected to swell to 225,000 nationwide by 2026, according to one study. Jonathan Vigliotti takes a look.
HOMELESS
Mark Hake

The Next Social Security COLA Increase Could Be Significant

Every October the Social Securty Administration announces the COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) for the next 12 months starting in Dec. 2022. Most people think it is based on the rate of change in the CPI (Consumer Price Index). But this is not the case. Here is why.
CBS News

Officials announce unexpected climate and tax deal

In a surprise move, Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced a historic deal on climate, energy and health care costs – a major breakthrough for President Biden. Chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has details on the unexpected compromise.
U.S. POLITICS

