Inside the race to pass major deal on health care costs, climate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin unveiled a long-anticipated reconciliation package that would invest hundreds of billions of dollars to combat climate change, prescription drug pricing reform and tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations. Democratic senators want to move fast to pass it but will need the whole caucus on board and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema still has not said how she will vote. Meanwhile, Republicans are arguing that new spending will only make inflation worse.July 28, 2022.

