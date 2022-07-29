Downtown Greenville vacancy rates plummet as offices fill up once again

www.postandcourier.com
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
Greenville church painted pink draws community concern, developer promises
GREENVILLE — A Greenville developer who painted a historically Black church pink in protest of a U.S. congressman met with the surrounding West Greenville community to talk through their concerns and discuss what might happen next. By the end of the July 30 forum on a muggy Saturday inside...
The Post and Courier
Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished
GREENVILLE — After a land developer knocked down a historic house in rural southern Greenville County following rejection of a subdivision plan earlier this spring, his plan returned again to the Greenville County Planning Commission. The new request was materially the same plan that was previously rejected. Once again,...
The Post and Courier
SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation
COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
Cunningham to announce Lieutenant Governor pick Monday
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham will announce his running mate Monday night. Joe Cunningham will announce his pick for lieutenant governor at a press conference in Greenville on Monday night. “I am so excited about this person and I can’t wait for you to meet them,” Cunningham said on Twitter. The […]
The Post and Courier
SunCap breaks ground on 1 million-square-foot facility in Greenville industrial park
The largest speculative building constructed in Greenville County to date, a facility of over one million square feet developed by SunCap, will be the cornerstone of a recently opened industrial park on the southern edge of metro Greenville. Called “Enterprise 85,” the building will be the first speculative industrial development...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
How century-old racist deed covenants echo in present-day Greenville
Look around your city, your neighborhood. From block to block, traffic light to traffic light, you probably know which areas of town are full of residents who look a lot like you and which areas are not. Historically speaking, none of that was an accident, says Ken Kolb, chair of...
greenvillejournal.com
The wild west of homeowners associations in South Carolina
Michael Cassar has been locked in a costly, two-year legal dispute with his homeowners association over three steps he wanted to build off his backyard deck in an upscale Greenville neighborhood. And now he gives newcomers here a heads-up. “If you’re buying a home in Greenville and it’s under 20...
greenvillejournal.com
Boiling Springs Fire Department to pursue building new headquarters station in Hartness Urban Village
Continuous growth on Greenville’s Eastside and worsening traffic along Pelham Road at I-85 are among the reasons the Boiling Springs Fire Department is moving forward with plans to build a new headquarters station in Hartness Urban Village in the near future. The department has begun the process of gaining...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina New Play Festival
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina New Play Festival is coming to Greenville August 12 through 14.
FOX Carolina
Modern ‘Green Book’ available for purchase in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A modern version of the ‘Green Book,’ a guide to establishments where African-Americans would be accepted as customers back in the 1960s, is available in downtown Spartanburg. The launch is a result of a collaboration between the WeGoja Foundation, The International African-American Museum...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
9 Southern Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees
If you have Southern cities on your list of potential areas to move when you retire, here are a few that you may want to cross off your list for being too expensive.
Closure for Bridge over Tyger River in Union County
A detour route has been put on place for through traffic to take until the construction is over.
FOX Carolina
Weekend ends with more storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight, any remaining showers or storms will diminish, leaving us with partly cloudy skies, with areas of fog by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the low 70s in the Upstate, with mid to upper 60s in the mountains. For Sunday, a stationary...
Mountain Xpress
The name remains the same
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
The Post and Courier
Fairy tale house for sale in Upstate SC nabs 'wild' online attention
INMAN — A Spartanburg County home that looks straight out of a fairy tale hit the market in June and a month later gained wide attention from a popular real estate Twitter account. The single-family home at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman, near state Highway 11, backs up to...
thejournalonline.com
Renovated 1905 Robert Anderson Memorial Fountain back in place
Anderson County recently held a ribbon cutting following a total renovation of the 1905 Robert Anderson Memorial Fountain. The fountain is located at the Anderson County Museum, 202 East Greenville St. in Anderson. In 1904, the Civic Association of Anderson, led by President Pearl Fant, initiated an effort to beautify...
Large tree falls on Powdersville home 2 women inside, firefighters say
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large tree fell on a Powdersville mobile home trapping two women inside, according to the Powdersville Fire Department. The fire department and EMS were on the scene on Jeese Drive Saturday. Powdersville Fire said two women were on opposite ends of the home when the tree fell. When firefighters arrived […]
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
