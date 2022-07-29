Dr. Contessa Metcalfe said 'Married to Medicine' saved her marriage

Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”

THOUSAND OAKS, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO