Dr. Contessa Metcalfe said 'Married to Medicine' saved her marriage

www.today.com
Related
Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage
General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
Tyrese Gibson's Ex Hints at Reconciliation 2 Weeks After Breakup, Says They're in 'Therapy'
Tyrese Gibson's ex-girlfriend Zelie Timothy is speaking out about their relationship. In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Timothy revealed that she and the Fast & Furious star, 43, who reportedly broke up two weeks ago, will go to therapy in an attempt to reconcile. In the video, with...
RELATED PEOPLE
SheKnows
21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life
Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise
It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari
Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tami Roman's Weight Loss Has Been Prompting Concerns About Her Health
The cast of reality show Basketball Wives is unique because they all have current or previous experience dating NBA players. In order to be part of the Basketball Wives cast, you have to be the wife, girlfriend, ex-wife, ex-girlfriend, or baby-mother of a professional basketball star. Article continues below advertisement.
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
realitytitbit.com
Honey Boo Boo says weight loss surgery is 'easy way' to shed pounds 'fast'
Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson is considering going under the knife for weight loss surgery, and she’s only 16. Just about to turn 17, the teenager is debating whether or not going in for a non-surgical procedure this summer before heading off to a college course. Honey...
People
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Says She Doesn't 'Care' What People Think About Her Relationship
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is defending her relationship with her 21-year-old boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. The Toddlers & Tiaras alum, 16, admitted that she is not concerned about criticism over the pair's age difference in a recent Entertainment Tonight interview with sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon. "In our relationship, the two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
realitytitbit.com
Todd Chrisley asks God to 'keep a healing hand' on Nanny Faye as she battles cancer
Todd Chrisley said on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, on June 17th that Nanny Faye has cancer. Todd’s mother is 77 years old and has been a cast member on Chrisley Knows Best since the show first began in 2014. Nanny Faye is a fan favourite on the show, so many viewers will want to know more about her health in 2022.
Jackie Evancho, 22, Reveals She Has Bones of an '80-Year-Old' Due to Anorexia-Caused Osteoporosis
After suffering from an eating disorder for seven years, Jackie Evancho is ready to make a change. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the singer, 22, opens up about her battle with anorexia and how she's working to get healthy. While she's struggled with disordered eating since she was a...
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years
Watch: Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife. Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay Smith alleges that the singer has been unfaithful to her for years, while he says he and his family plan to work through their "challenges" privately. Crystal, 35, who shares three kids with the musician...
Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death
It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her
Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup. Humans may not always recognize greatness right away, but sometimes it's so clear it simply can't be denied. You don't have to be a dancer yourself to see when someone's got moves, and a viral video from choreographer Phil Wright spotlights a kid who's got moves. Like, wow.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Possible Love Interests for Bill
'The Bold and the Beautiful' hunk Bill Spencer is single again and looking for a new companion to cure his loneliness.
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release
The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
Comments / 0