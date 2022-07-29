SunCap breaks ground on 1 million-square-foot facility in Greenville industrial park

www.postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished
GREENVILLE — After a land developer knocked down a historic house in rural southern Greenville County following rejection of a subdivision plan earlier this spring, his plan returned again to the Greenville County Planning Commission. The new request was materially the same plan that was previously rejected. Once again,...
The Post and Courier
SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation
COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
The Post and Courier
Greenville church painted pink draws community concern, developer promises
GREENVILLE — A Greenville developer who painted a historically Black church pink in protest of a U.S. congressman met with the surrounding West Greenville community to talk through their concerns and discuss what might happen next. By the end of the July 30 forum on a muggy Saturday inside...
greenvillejournal.com
Boiling Springs Fire Department to pursue building new headquarters station in Hartness Urban Village
Continuous growth on Greenville’s Eastside and worsening traffic along Pelham Road at I-85 are among the reasons the Boiling Springs Fire Department is moving forward with plans to build a new headquarters station in Hartness Urban Village in the near future. The department has begun the process of gaining...
golaurens.com
Holmes family honored for service to downtown Laurens by Main Street SC
Main Street SC recently celebrated South Carolina's exceptional downtown entrepreneurs, organizations and preservationists with their annual Main Street Inspiration Awards. For outstanding service, Main Street SC recognized Main Street Laurens and the Holmes family in Laurens for the rehabilitation of the Midtown Building. The Midtown Building, bought by the family...
Closure for Bridge over Tyger River in Union County
A detour route has been put on place for through traffic to take until the construction is over.
The Post and Courier
Fairy tale house for sale in Upstate SC nabs 'wild' online attention
INMAN — A Spartanburg County home that looks straight out of a fairy tale hit the market in June and a month later gained wide attention from a popular real estate Twitter account. The single-family home at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman, near state Highway 11, backs up to...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
31-mile trail planned for inactive railroad connecting North and South Carolina
There is a plan in the works for a 31-mile-long trail to connect South Carolina and North Carolina.
thejournalonline.com
Renovated 1905 Robert Anderson Memorial Fountain back in place
Anderson County recently held a ribbon cutting following a total renovation of the 1905 Robert Anderson Memorial Fountain. The fountain is located at the Anderson County Museum, 202 East Greenville St. in Anderson. In 1904, the Civic Association of Anderson, led by President Pearl Fant, initiated an effort to beautify...
FOX Carolina
Modern ‘Green Book’ available for purchase in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A modern version of the ‘Green Book,’ a guide to establishments where African-Americans would be accepted as customers back in the 1960s, is available in downtown Spartanburg. The launch is a result of a collaboration between the WeGoja Foundation, The International African-American Museum...
spartanburg.com
Spartanburg City Council Approves Creation of Morgan Square Redevelopment Committee
At its meeting on Monday, July 25, Spartanburg City Council voted 5-0 to approve the creation of a committee to make recommendations on physical enhancements to Morgan Square. Council members Jamie Fulmer and Erica Brown were absent from the meeting. The committee comprises a diverse selection of city residents and stakeholders including downtown restaurant and retail business owners, City planning board members, experts in local development and architecture, and community activists. In presenting the recommended list of committee members to Council, City Manager Chris Story said that in addition to a diversity of experience and background, the committee also includes a diversity of opinions about what should come next for Spartanburg’s most prominent piece of public land.
FOX Carolina
Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
How One Rural South Carolina School District is Tackling the In-School Therapist Shortage
Christina Cody has a tireless, we-can-make-it-work attitude. No matter the problem, she’s the kind of person who will offer up ideas one after another until she finds one that works. Cody is a health and wellness specialist for Cherokee County Schools, a small, rural school district in the northwestern part of South Carolina. Over the […]
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Sugar white sandy beach and floating obstacle course await at the Shores of Asbury on Lake Hartwell, SC
The new aqua park at the Shores of Asbury in Anderson, SC is the only one of its kind in the Upstate and less than an hour from Greenville, SC. We checked it out and have all the information for you and your family to have a blast on this floating obstacle course.
Cunningham to announce Lieutenant Governor pick Monday
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham will announce his running mate Monday night. Joe Cunningham will announce his pick for lieutenant governor at a press conference in Greenville on Monday night. “I am so excited about this person and I can’t wait for you to meet them,” Cunningham said on Twitter. The […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
How century-old racist deed covenants echo in present-day Greenville
Look around your city, your neighborhood. From block to block, traffic light to traffic light, you probably know which areas of town are full of residents who look a lot like you and which areas are not. Historically speaking, none of that was an accident, says Ken Kolb, chair of...
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to scene after tree falls on mobile home
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a scene after a tree fell on a house, according to Anderson County fire dispatch. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 6:09 pm. in reference to a tree falling on a mobile home on Jesse Drive.
