ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

SunCap breaks ground on 1 million-square-foot facility in Greenville industrial park

The Post and Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Post and Courier

SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation

COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Business
City
Piedmont, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville County, SC
Government
County
Greenville County, SC
State
South Carolina State
golaurens.com

Holmes family honored for service to downtown Laurens by Main Street SC

Main Street SC recently celebrated South Carolina's exceptional downtown entrepreneurs, organizations and preservationists with their annual Main Street Inspiration Awards. For outstanding service, Main Street SC recognized Main Street Laurens and the Holmes family in Laurens for the rehabilitation of the Midtown Building. The Midtown Building, bought by the family...
LAURENS, SC
The Post and Courier

Fairy tale house for sale in Upstate SC nabs 'wild' online attention

INMAN — A Spartanburg County home that looks straight out of a fairy tale hit the market in June and a month later gained wide attention from a popular real estate Twitter account. The single-family home at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman, near state Highway 11, backs up to...
INMAN, SC
The Post and Courier

South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed

In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
thejournalonline.com

Renovated 1905 Robert Anderson Memorial Fountain back in place

Anderson County recently held a ribbon cutting following a total renovation of the 1905 Robert Anderson Memorial Fountain. The fountain is located at the Anderson County Museum, 202 East Greenville St. in Anderson. In 1904, the Civic Association of Anderson, led by President Pearl Fant, initiated an effort to beautify...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Modern ‘Green Book’ available for purchase in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A modern version of the ‘Green Book,’ a guide to establishments where African-Americans would be accepted as customers back in the 1960s, is available in downtown Spartanburg. The launch is a result of a collaboration between the WeGoja Foundation, The International African-American Museum...
SPARTANBURG, SC
spartanburg.com

Spartanburg City Council Approves Creation of Morgan Square Redevelopment Committee

At its meeting on Monday, July 25, Spartanburg City Council voted 5-0 to approve the creation of a committee to make recommendations on physical enhancements to Morgan Square. Council members Jamie Fulmer and Erica Brown were absent from the meeting. The committee comprises a diverse selection of city residents and stakeholders including downtown restaurant and retail business owners, City planning board members, experts in local development and architecture, and community activists. In presenting the recommended list of committee members to Council, City Manager Chris Story said that in addition to a diversity of experience and background, the committee also includes a diversity of opinions about what should come next for Spartanburg’s most prominent piece of public land.
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Industrial Park#Home Sales#Business Industry#Linus Business#Suncap Property Group
FOX Carolina

Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Cunningham to announce Lieutenant Governor pick Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham will announce his running mate Monday night. Joe Cunningham will announce his pick for lieutenant governor at a press conference in Greenville on Monday night. “I am so excited about this person and I can’t wait for you to meet them,” Cunningham said on Twitter. The […]
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
southcarolinapublicradio.org

How century-old racist deed covenants echo in present-day Greenville

Look around your city, your neighborhood. From block to block, traffic light to traffic light, you probably know which areas of town are full of residents who look a lot like you and which areas are not. Historically speaking, none of that was an accident, says Ken Kolb, chair of...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to scene after tree falls on mobile home

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a scene after a tree fell on a house, according to Anderson County fire dispatch. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 6:09 pm. in reference to a tree falling on a mobile home on Jesse Drive.
POWDERSVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy