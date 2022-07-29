SunCap breaks ground on 1 million-square-foot facility in Greenville industrial park

At its meeting on Monday, July 25, Spartanburg City Council voted 5-0 to approve the creation of a committee to make recommendations on physical enhancements to Morgan Square. Council members Jamie Fulmer and Erica Brown were absent from the meeting. The committee comprises a diverse selection of city residents and stakeholders including downtown restaurant and retail business owners, City planning board members, experts in local development and architecture, and community activists. In presenting the recommended list of committee members to Council, City Manager Chris Story said that in addition to a diversity of experience and background, the committee also includes a diversity of opinions about what should come next for Spartanburg’s most prominent piece of public land.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO