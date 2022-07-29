Are you a frequent visitor to Parks spaces in Shorewood? Do you have ideas about how they can be improved based on features you've seen in other parks? If so, we invite you to attend our community input sessions focusing on Shorewood Parks. At these sessions, the team will also share a bit of history from the Comprehensive Parks Plan update in 2015 that identified what features/amenities should be in each park. At the end of the sessions, the attendees will have the opportunity to fill out a survey for that specific park to let the Village of Shorewood know what is most important to them!

SHOREWOOD, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO