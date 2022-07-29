Flint Hills/Fertile Ground Art Exhibit in August at the George R. Schlegel Gallery

The Roeland Park Arts Advisory Committee (AAC), on behalf of the city of Roeland Park, Kansas (RP), is seeking a regionally based (Missouri-Kansas region) professional artist or artist team to collaborate with the AAC, city council and city staff to create a site-specific permanent and original piece of art. The art will be sited on the north end of Roe Boulevard.

ROELAND PARK, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO