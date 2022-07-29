ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roeland Park, KS

Flint Hills/Fertile Ground Art Exhibit in August at the George R. Schlegel Gallery

 4 days ago
CALL FOR ART!

The Roeland Park Arts Advisory Committee (AAC), on behalf of the city of Roeland Park, Kansas (RP), is seeking a regionally based (Missouri-Kansas region) professional artist or artist team to collaborate with the AAC, city council and city staff to create a site-specific permanent and original piece of art. The art will be sited on the north end of Roe Boulevard.
ROELAND PARK, KS

