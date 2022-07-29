Ben Affleck Is Reprising His Role as Batman in Aquaman 2

in.ign.com
How Much Money Does Amber Heard Make Now? See the ‘Aquaman’ Actress’ Net Worth
Amber Heard is known for her roles in several films, including the DC Comics Aquaman series. However, her net worth doesn’t quite match up with her costars, such as highly paid actor Jason Momoa. It is also...
Keanu Reeves Reveals ‘Dream’ Role He Hopes to Possibly Play ‘Down the Road’
Before audiences knew him as “The One” in The Matrix, or the undercover surfer cop in Point Break, Keanu Reeves held the job of a news correspondent on the Going Great television program. From there, he acted in stage productions for Romeo and Juliet, starred in Brad Fraser’s Wolfboy, and even performed in commercials for Coca-Cola. Add that with his recent appearance in the hit video game Cyberpunk, and there isn’t a character Reeves hasn’t played. Well, there might be one, and if given the chance, the actor admitted he’d be more than willing to jump at the character.
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'
For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
Vin Diesel ‘Doesn’t Try’ Anymore, ‘Can’t Get Roles’ He Doesn’t Produce Argue Former Fans
While it seems Vin Diesel has been in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’: It Was Val Kilmer’s Idea to Make Iceman Sick
Iceman's reunion is an emotional moment and his illness was an idea from Val Kilmer himself.
Jason Momoa Reunites With Ben Affleck, Teases His ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Return as Batman: ‘Great Things Coming’
Answering Aquaman’s bat signal? As Jason Momoa kicks off filming of his forthcoming Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom film, he has fans theorizing about which fellow DC Universe heroes could lend a hand. “REUNITED Bruce [Wayne] and Arthur [Curry],” the Game of Thrones alum, 42, captioned a Thursday, July 28, Instagram snap with Ben Affleck, referring to their DC characters. […]
Tom Cruise’s Worst Rated Movie of All Time Is Surprisingly Not ‘The Mummy’
While many people think of 2017's The Mummy as one of his poorest, Tom Cruise's worst-rated movie is surprisingly not the fantasy action-adventure film.
Fast and Furious 10 set photos show Helen Mirren’s return
The upcoming instalment to the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to introduce a ton of new blood to the IP, with the likes of Jason Momoa and Brie Larson being a few of the fresh additions. However, some familiar faces are also set to return for the action movie, one of which being acclaimed actor Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw – better known as Queenie.
John Wick 4: First Look At Keanu Reeves’ Return As The Title Assassin Is Finally Here
The wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 (which may have the subtitle Hagakure) has stretched on much longer than expected, with the next entry in the popular Keanu Reeves-led action film series having once been slated for May 2021 and now on track to come out early next year. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 movie, but with less than a year to go until Chapter 4’s arrival, a new goodie has dropped to boost the hype: our first look at Reeves’ return as John Wick.
Ben Affleck Seemingly Returns to Play Batman in Aquaman 2
In the past Ben Affleck has claimed he was done playing Batman, but a Jason Momoa Instagram post seems to confirm that he is back playing the caped crusader in the upcoming Aquaman movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. "REUNITED bruce and arthur," wrote Momoa, on the post, "love u...
Jason Momoa Still Touting His Love For Motorcycles After His Accident Earlier This Week
Jason Momoa may be a badass, as well as play many of them in upcoming movies, but the man’s still human. One wouldn’t blame him for shying away from his love of motorcycles in recent days, especially when a fellow rider crashed into Momoa’s muscle car during a recent accident. However, it doesn’t look like that’s the case, as the Aquaman 2 star is still touting his love for motorcycles through a recent promotional campaign.
Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?
While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
MCU fans outraged with how ‘Ant-Man 3’ is treating MODOK
The Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) is set to appear as a villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Marvel Cinematic Universe diehards are puzzled as to how they’ll fit into the film after recent news. In the comics, MODOK is a scientist for A.I.M. that...
Just when you thought it was safe, fans are bringing up ‘Morbius’ again
The box office poison known as Morbius is once again being trolled by “fans” online, with the movie that is a notoriously prolific source of memes entering the pop culture conversation once again, for no particular reason. The Jared Leto-starring comic book film based on the vampiric Spider-Man...
Marvel's Sebastian Stan is unrecognisable in first look at new movie
Sebastian Stan has surprised fans with the first look at his new movie A Different Man. The Marvel star is seen wearing facial prosthetics for the film, which centres on an outcast named Edward who undergoes facial reconstructive surgery, as he looks for a fresh start. The synopsis adds (via...
Tom Cruise May Have Just Saved Movie Theaters
There's good news and bad for the movie industry this year. On the good side, business is better than it has been since 2019. Some major releases, such as the new Top Gun film staring Tom Cruise, have sparked big box office receipts. And a slate of big releases set for the rest of the year holds out hope of a continued rebound.
DC's 'Super-Pets' tops N.America box office
Animated superhero pic "DC League of Super-Pets" pulled in an estimated $23 million this weekend in a moderate opening that still managed to top the North American box office, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. In second place for the Friday-through-Sunday period was last weekend's box office topper, Universal's horror flick "Nope" from director Jordan Peele.
