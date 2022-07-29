CU Pharmacy Alumnus Proud to Serve Community Over 40 years

news.cuanschutz.edu
KRDO
The Pueblo County Coroner Office is getting a new building
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office (PCC) announced that the Board of County Commissioners approved a motion to acquire a property at 1300 N. Santa Fe Ave. The PCC says that the building will be used as a new Pueblo County Coroner's Office. This will allow the...
US News and World Report
Drought, Irrigation Expected to Drain 2 Colorado Reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
KKTV
WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a Colorado City business
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera stealing from a business in Colorado City. The burglary happened at the Fastbreak along Highway 165 Monday morning. The sheriff’s office is reporting the suspect broke a window, entered the store and took several items.
