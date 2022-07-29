PlayStation Announces the Backbone One Mobile Controller for iPhone Users

in.ign.com
Apple warning for all iPhone users – never click OK on these dangerous alerts
A TIKTOK video has highlighted the perils of clicking notifications that come from third parties. Be on the lookout for this devious scam. TikToker Jamie Nyland posted a video warning his 23million followers against following a specific pop-up ad on the iPhone. The pop-up reads "Virus Warning! Your iPhone has...
Free Samsung Galaxy update turns your handset into an even better camera phone
If you own a Samsung phone, there's now one more way to take fantastic pictures on your mobile, and it doesn't cost you a penny. The company has just released a new app called Galaxy Enhance-X, which you can download on Samsung phones using the Galaxy store – it's a free app but it does need 123MB of free space (which really isn't that much).
How To Connect PS5 Controller To iPhone
Mobile gaming can improve by using a console peripheral. If you have an iOS 14.5 device (or further), we’re teaching you how to connect PS5 controller to iPhone. Apple’s 2021 iOS 14.5 software update upgraded the operative system with a suite of new features. Some of these appeal to gamers. In particular, it allows you to connect console controllers for game streaming or iOS games.
T-Mobile launches affordable Revvl 6 Pro 5G with 'the best of Google's apps and services'
T-Mobile's new Revvl 6 smartphones were built in collaboration with Google's GMS Express program. Both devices are affordable and 5G capable.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm on Russia-Ukraine War
It would be an understatement to say that Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is very interested in Russia's war in Ukraine. NATO countries and experts see this war as a battle for democracy. "When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have...
TikTok Is Piloting Gaming Inside the App
TikTok is at last ready to join its social media cohorts Facebook and Snapchat in offering baked-in video games, and is apparently piloting its new program with a handful of developers already. As reported by TechCrunch, TikTok has partnered with developers such as Voodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and...
Save $69 on Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon Now
If you've been looking for a great set of wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro are a stellar choice. While they have the best functionality and synergy with iOS devices, you can also pair them with other Bluetooth phones (like the Google Pixel and more) and tech. Right now, Amazon...
PlayStation Backbone One Android Controller: Will There be One?
Here's the latest on whether or not there will be an Android version of the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition mobile controller.
How do I know if my phone is unlocked?
An unlocked phone is the key to getting service from an alternative carrier. Here's how you can check if your device is unlocked.
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
How to Get Guilmon
There are many Digimon available to add to your collection throughout Digimon Survive, but there is a particular creature only available to specific people. Below is a breakdown of exactly how to get Guilmon with either a digital or physical copy, and where to claim it. How to Get Guilmon...
Details of £400 energy payment to households revealed
The government has announced how all households in England, Scotland and Wales will receive £400 to help with rising fuel bills this autumn. The money, part of the Energy Bill Support Scheme, will be paid in six instalments. Households will see a discount of £66 applied to their energy...
Hero Simpsons Fan Redrawing Hit & Run’s Cutscenes by Hand - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, another intrepid modder is taking on the daunting task of remaking The Simpsons: Hit & Run. This time, El Gato Del Tejado is going a step further by not just remastering the cutscenes, but completely redrawing them in the 2D Simpsons style...BY HAND. Hopefully, this level of dedication will show The Simpsons license-holders how badly the community wants a remastered Hit & Run, or maybe even a sequel.
More Xiaomi Pad 6 series details revealed including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model
Last time out, word on the grapevine indicated Xiaomi's plans to launch four new tablets this year, with the lineup ranging from a 10.4-inch model to a massive 14-inch one. More details of Xiaomi's upcoming tablets have now surfaced as well, providing expectant fans with a clearer idea of what to expect from the Xiaomi Pad 6 series.
The 7 best plant identifier apps for iPhone and Android
Plant identifier apps are plentiful on iPhone and Android. Many apps, like LeafSnap and PlantSnap, have premium tiers, but iPlant and PlantNet are completely free options. Here are seven of the best plant identification apps for your smartphone. What's that plant in the backyard? Or on the hiking trail you're...
Android 13 and MIUI 13.1 builds land for Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro
Xiaomi has started testing Android 13 and MIUI 13.1 builds on the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, two of its recent flagship smartphones. Now usurped by the Xiaomi 12S series in China, the pair have both received V13.1.22.7.28.DEV, with the 'DEV' suffix denoting that they are developer builds. If past experience is anything to go by, these builds can only be installed on devices that have been enrolled on MIUI's beta program in China.
Azure Gleam Chapter 9 - Reunion at the Fortress City
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Azure Gleam Chapter 9. The Camp section of this page focuses on new camp actions, such as any new facilities and/or documents that appear during this chapter. We've also listed the best response(s) for each character, which can earn you support points when you first speak to them at your camp. The War Map section of this page shows you what every survey spot contains. Use this to plan out which territories you want to focus on first. This is great for optimizing your collection of building materials. The final section of each walkthrough contains tips and strategies for that chapter's final battle.
How to track flights on an iPhone
If you’re the designated pick-up to go and get Granny from the airport, it helps to know if her flight will be arriving on time or not. On an iPhone, there’s an easy way to check without lots of Googling or checking the airline website. Here’s how to track flights on an iPhone.
