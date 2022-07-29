Report: Geno Smith Handling All the First Team Reps in Seattle

wvsportsnow.com
Cowboys Rookie Matt Waletzko Out; Should Dallas Sign 1 of These Vet Tackles?
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
fantasypros.com
J.R. Sweezy set to retire with Seattle
G J.R. Sweezy, a former seventh-round pick, is signing a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks to retire with the team who drafted him in 2012. (Brady Henderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Sweezy was drafted in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State and...
Yardbarker
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
Seahawks star DK Metcalf’s 2-word response on status of foot injury after surgery
The Seattle Seahawks made a big decision on Thursday after signing DK Metcalf to a $72 million extension. Although that is the case, many are still concerned about his injury. Metcalf received surgery on his foot and has spent a fair share of the offseason healing it. On Friday, the star receiver provided an update on his foot.
Yardbarker
Insider: WR Cole Beasley, Brian Daboll could reunite on Giants
The New York Giants can use all the assistance they can get to turn the offense and quarterback Daniel Jones into a viable force in 2022, and one NFL insider believes Cole Beasley could be a training camp acquisition that helps to achieve that goal. Beasley is one of the...
NFL・
Seahawks Are Reportedly Working Out Former Alabama Star
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly giving Reuben Foster a path toward an NFL return. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Foster will work out with the Seahawks on Sunday. The linebacker hasn't played in an NFL game since 2018. Foster finished third in the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year...
NBC Sports
Seahawks, Dolphins, Texans are the betting favorites to land Jimmy Garoppolo
Several days ago, the 49ers essentially invited one or more of the other 31 teams to make an offer, any offer, for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, there has been (checks Twitter) no reporting of any team, name or unnamed, having interest in Garoppolo. It appears that the 49ers and...
Yardbarker
Retired Denver Bronco says Super Bowl 50 was “Easiest Game”
This past Friday, former Denver Bronco defensive-end Derek Wolfe, announced his retirement from the NFL. The retired Bronco played nine years in the league, eight being with the Broncos and one with the Ravens. Wolfe is best known for being part of Denver’s Super Bowl 50 defense. That defense gave...
Yardbarker
Veteran DB Kavon Frazier Retires From NFL
Frazier, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season. Frazier was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
