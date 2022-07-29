WVU’s Football Fan Day Set for August 13th

wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Sights and Sounds: QB Garrett Greene Gets Reps, Receivers Practice Routes
On WVU's second day of football camp, quarterback Garrett Greene gets plenty of reps, the receivers practice running routes and the secondary works on coverage on August 2, 2022.
WVU DC Jordan Lesley Praises Transfer Lee Kpogba
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley offered a lot of praise for Lee Kpogba, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College, that figures to be one of the leaders on the defense this season as the team’s Mike linebacker. ”I think it took Lee about a day to when...
Watch: WVU Football Coaches OC Graham Harrell, DC Jordan Lesley on Setting Tone at Camp
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and defensive coordinator spoke to the media, including WVSN, after the second day of football camp on August 2, 2022.
WVU Football Roster Update: Mike O’Laughlin to be Limited, Saint McLeod Away from Team
The first day of camp is reason for excitement for fans, but it also comes with an update on the status health wise of the team with only a month until the season kicks off. Despite losing key contributors, either due to the end of their eligibility or entering the portal to transfer, WVU is fortunate to not be dealing with serious injuries and be mostly healthy at the beginning of August. Brown started off by addressing questions about safety Saint McLeod, saying he is not with the team and doesn’t predict that to change during camp.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – August 1
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Aug. 1 marks the first day that the class of 2023 offers become official. Many WVU commits like Rodney Gallagher, Josiah Trotter and others have shared their official offers on scoaif media.
WBOY
Behind the scenes at Ladies Huddle
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Big 12 Media Days is often referred to as the unofficial start to the college football season, but when Ladies Huddle rolls around, that means fall camp is near. The annual event put on by the Mountaineer Athletic Club was held Thursday night at Milan Puskar...
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Opens Up Football Training Camp
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke to the media on the first day of football camp on August 1, 2022. Brown started off by recognizing news about changes to the WVU athletic department and his staff before going over the state of the team after the offseason.
Neal Brown Likes the ‘Experience’ of Secondary Transfer Portal Additions
While the secondary may only have one returning WVU starter in Charles Woods, head coach Neal Brown likes the experience that his incoming transfers bring and expects them to help the secondary improve from last season. ”They have to help,” said Brown. “That’s why we got them… I think they...
Daily Athenaeum
Two football recruits decommitt from WVU
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team lost two 2023 recruits from Spartanburg High School, South Carolina over the weekend, as Raheim Jeter and Cameron Jackson decommitted from the university. First on Friday afternoon, class of 2023 defensive line recruit Cameron Jackson tweeted “My recruiting is 100% open." The three-star...
3 Key Positional Battles to Follow During WVU Football Training Camp
The WVU football team has brought in 33 new players and lost 23 players to the transfer portal, which means it makes sense that there will be some key positional battles to follow this training camp. Using the depth chart released by the team, here are our top three to...
WVU Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule
West Virginia’s women’s basketball team released their non-conference schedule on Tuesday. This will be the first set of games in new head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s tenure. “Our young ladies have been working hard on and off the court throughout the course of this summer,” Plitzuweit said. “Now,...
Neal Brown Says WVU Has to Run in Harrell’s Air Raid Offense
Neal Brown highlighted the need for a strong rushing attack in WVU’s new offense under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell comes from the Mike Leech coaching tree and runs an air raid offense, but still ran the ball 44.3% of the time last year. That’s much higher than Leech’s 27.5% last season.
WVU Men’s Soccer Ranked No. 6 in Preseason Coaches’ Poll
The WVU men’s soccer team placed No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll. The ranking is the highest in program history. This ranking comes after the team went 12-3-6 last season and reached the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time since 1981. They finished with the No. 8 ranking in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll, their highest finish in program history.
Ryan Nehlen Leaves WVU for FCS Coaching Job
West Virginia's staff loses an offensive assistant.
Summer intensive dance camp kicks off in Morgantown
The Morgantown Dance Studio kicked off its two-week 2022 summer intensive camp on Monday.
The Dominion Post
A cappella group coming to Morgantown
The a cappella sensation Straight No Chaser will perform Sept. 19 at the Morgantown Metropolitan Theatre in downtown Morgantown. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Daily Athenaeum
Things to do in Morgantown this week
This Tuesday evening, August 2, 123 Pleasant Street sound engineer Neil G Wallace will host a plugged in open mic night. This event is 18+, and free admission will be granted with a valid photo I.D. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with a bass direct input, guitar amp, and partial drum set provided. Sign-ups begin at 8 p.m. and go on until 11:30 p.m. 123 works to promote inclusiveness and community awareness and is home to original live music and entertainment from national, regional and local bands.
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
wajr.com
Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
