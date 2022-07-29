Outdoor recreation activities continue to grow in popularity

Puddie is about 7 months old. He has been available for adoption since 6/15/2022. Puddie is a very sweet dog! He is very timid and may take a minute to warm up to you, but once he does he becomes your shadow! Since Puddie is so timid, he would love to have an owner who is patient that can help him gain some confidence. He does know a few commands but he may need some additional training. He would do best in a home without any other animals.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO