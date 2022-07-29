ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payson, UT

Outdoor recreation activities continue to grow in popularity

Pyramid
Pyramid
 4 days ago
Pyramid

Cindy Gleaves

Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend Cindy (Mary Cynthia Beagley) Gleaves, 66, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed unexpectedly in her sleep on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Cindy was born on June 1, 1956, in Payson, Utah. She was the only daughter of five children to Grant Robert Beagley and Evelyn (Caras) Beagley. She was a pillar of strength for her family and left a legacy of love for her children, grandchildren, and all those she knew.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Pyramid

Thanksgiving Point to offer discounted admissions throughout August

Thanksgiving Point will be hosting appreciation weeks for local organizations throughout the month of August. “With August Appreciation Weeks, Thanksgiving Point will give thanks to those who are integral to our community’s success,” stated a news release from Thanksgiving Point. “On designated weeks, neighboring school districts, Lehi residents, and those who serve our country will be able to visit our venues at a discounted rate.”
LEHI, UT
Pyramid

UVU program assists students with intellectual disabilities

Paige Endicott always dreamed of attending college. But because of an intellectual disability, she wasn’t sure what her future would hold. “My older siblings were going to go to college, and to tell you the truth I didn’t think I’d ever go to college,” she said. “People with disabilities feel like they can’t go to college.”
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Orem holds last meeting on school district feasibility study

On Thursday night, the last of three public open house meetings was held to educate residents on the feasibility study determining if Orem is ready for its own school district. In a special city council meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the council will address this one item. If four...
OREM, UT
Pyramid

UVU partnering with Sundance for ‘Cinderella’ musical

Utah Valley University’s School of the Arts is currently partnering with Sundance Mountain Resort on a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”. This is the 14th time in 15 years that Sundance and UVU have worked together to produce the university’s annual summer musical, previously performing titles such as “The Sound of Music,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Mamma Mia!”
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Lehi City Council votes to increase recreational fees

Those participating in recreational activities in Lehi this year will likely see an increase in fees this year. After a public hearing, the Lehi City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to amend the consolidated fee schedule , resulting in an increase to most recreational fees. Although it is early in the...
LEHI, UT
Pyramid

Closures planned through week on I-15 in Lehi

The Utah Department of Transportation announced Friday that drivers should expect daytime lane closures on I-15 this week near the Tech Corridor in Lehi. Closures will begin Monday so crews can remove 23 light poles that sit between the Lehi 2100 North and Main Street interchanges. There will be daily closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Friday.
LEHI, UT
Pyramid

Everett Kwock Sung Young

Everett Kwock Sung Young, born June 26, 1944, to Clarence and Ruth Young in Honolulu Hawaii, went home on Friday, July 22, surrounded by his loved ones in Provo, Utah. He grew up in Kaimuki, Hawaii. He served in the Navy as a Radioman, 3rd Class aboard the destroyer, the USS Picking in the Vietnam War. He graduated from San Jose State and Weber State with two Bachelor of Science degrees: Electrical Engineering & Computer Science.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Gerald Lewis Ollerton (Jerry)

Our dad, grandpa, and friend age 80 of Springville, Utah passed away peacefully on July 21, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born July 24, 1941, in Provo, Utah and lived most of his life in Springville. Jerry grew up in Springville, Utah and graduated from Springville High School in...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Pyramid

Michael Don Peterson

Michael Don Peterson, 70, of Provo, passed away August 1, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Peggy Ann Black Ewell

Peggy Ann Black Ewell, 69, of Genola, Utah, passed away at home July 25, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Payson, Utah www.walkermemorials.com.
GENOLA, UT
Pyramid

Philip DeLos LaFleur

Philip DeLos LaFleur, age 88 of Orem, Utah, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Pet of the Week: Puddie (#1465)

Puddie is about 7 months old. He has been available for adoption since 6/15/2022. Puddie is a very sweet dog! He is very timid and may take a minute to warm up to you, but once he does he becomes your shadow! Since Puddie is so timid, he would love to have an owner who is patient that can help him gain some confidence. He does know a few commands but he may need some additional training. He would do best in a home without any other animals.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

Steven Michael Clark

Steven Michael Clark, 74, passed away on July 23, 2022, in Provo, Utah. For service details, an obituary, and to offer condolences, please visit www.springcreekmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Pyramid

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

