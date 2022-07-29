Microsoft and Nexi Partner to Spearhead Digital Innovation in Europe

BEIJING (AP) — China blocked imports of citrus and fish from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit by Nancy Pelosi, a top American lawmaker, to the self-ruled island but has avoided disrupting one of the world’s most important technology and manufacturing relationships. The two sides, which split in 1949 after a civil war, have no official relations but multibillion-dollar business ties, especially in the flow of Taiwanese-made processor chips needed by Chinese factories that assemble the world’s smartphones and other electronics. They built that business while Beijing threatened for decades to enforce the ruling Communist Party’s claim to the island by attacking. Two-way trade soared 26% last year to $328.3 billion. Taiwan, which produces half the world’s processor chips and has technology the mainland can’t match, said sales to Chinese factories rose 24.4% to $104.3 billion.

ECONOMY ・ 9 MINUTES AGO